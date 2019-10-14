Miriam 'Midge' Maisel is embarking on her big comedy tour in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But she's not doing it alone. Not only is she joined by her manager, Susie Myerson, but she's making some new friends along the way, including This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and someone fans of showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino are sure to recognize. Get ready for some drama, because this new Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 trailer features Gilmore Girls star, Liza Weil.

The Gilmore Girls star was first reported to be joining the series in August, though details were scarce. And, in the trailer, Weil, who starred as Paris Gellar on the beloved dramedy, and the character she plays remains pretty mysterious. What is clear, however, is that she will have some kind of relationship with Midge. "You see the world," Weil's unnamed character tells the comedian over a beer in the trailer. "The audiences, when they're great are really great, and you're not having to go to your grave without having done anything interesting." Sounds like the words of a woman who knows what she's talking about, suggesting she could be a fellow comedian on the road — note the suitcases behind her in the scene.

This new Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 trailer also reveals more of Brown's role this upcoming season. Though briefly shown in a previous teaser for Season 3, Brown's character finally begins to come into focus in this new trailer. He's seen knocking over a drum set and chatting with Susie, asking, "Is your girl gonna get good?" It's unclear whether he's playing a fellow comedian, manager, or someone else entirely, but whatever the role is, it was written just for him.

"The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes," Brown said in an Instagram video announcing his arrival to the show in April. This came four months after Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan unofficially invited Brown to come on the show during an interview on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Award in January. "I would give anything to have this one on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I'm in. Deal," Brown responded.

Returning guest-stars Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon) and Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce) are also featured in the trailer. Though curiously absent is Zachary Levi's Benjamin. Towards the end of Season 2, Ben's relationship with Midge seemed to be heating up, with him even getting ready to propose. But things were left up in the air after Midge chose to go on tour for six months, and fell into bed with her ex, Joel.

It's unclear whether Levi will return as Ben to conclude the storyline. "If there's an opportunity to come back and wrap that storyline up, I would love to," Levi told The Hollywood Reporter after Season 2 hit Amazon Prime in December of 2018. But, based on the trailer, it looks like the odds of Ben returning to the show are slim.

Regardless of what happens in her love life, it looks like Midge will have her hands full with touring when Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Dec. 6.