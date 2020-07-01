Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties. Since then they've moved to Canada and then LA, where People reports they're planning to settle long-term. As the family make the first steps in their new life, it's got royal fans wondering where Archie will go to school when the time comes. Baby Archie turned one on May 6 and it’s likely his life will be a little bit different from his dad's.

TMZ reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the move from Vancouver to LA and have been “living in a secluded compound.” As Markle was born in LA, it could be that Archie’s education will mirror hers. She attended the Hollywood Schoolhouse, a private pre-school and primary school which per its website costs between $21,000 and $27,500 per year. It says it, “nurtures, supports, and inspires children by blending traditional educational philosophy with innovative and progressive instruction.” Markle then went on to attend Immaculate Heart High School which is an all-girl Catholic private school.

There are a number of other private schools in LA which Archie may attend. LA Lakers player LeBron James sent his kids to Sierra Canyon which costs between $16,000 for elementary (primary) school and $39,000 a year for middle and upper (secondary) school. Similarly, they may look at Crossroads School in Santa Monica. It’s a private co-ed elementary, middle, and high school that costs between $38,000 for elementary school and and $45,000 for middle and upper school. Similarly, The Center for Early Education is another prestigious nursery that could be an option. Romper reports that Beyoncé and Jay Z have enrolled their children there.

It's likely that Archie will have a very different experience growing up to Prince Harry's. Royal author Leslie Carroll told Fox News: “[The Duke and Duchess’] move to Meghan’s hometown of LA, with its thriving and vibrant multicultural environment, will offer Archie the chance in his most developmental years to experience a totally heterogeneous, multiracial population. She continued: "The experiences that Archie will receive as a baby in America, where he can regularly see other kids who resemble him, will be invaluable as he grows up.”

Like many royals that went before him Prince Harry was educated at Eton. Archie’s cousins, George and Charlotte currently attend Thomas's Battersea, which is co-ed prep school near Kensington Palace. Archie is still only one-year old and there’s no certainty that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain in LA, so we may have to wait a while before we get any concrete plans as to their plans for his education.