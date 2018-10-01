The countdown to the next royal wedding is well and truly on. On October 12, Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at a lavish ceremony inside Windsor Castle. And when the whole thing is over, the pair will be free to take the trip of a lifetime. So where will Princess Eugenie go on her honeymoon?

The royal couple haven't given away any hints just yet but thanks to a little digging, I've come up with a few potential options. Seeing as it's likely to be a winter honeymoon, the newlyweds will probably want to travel further afield to escape the cold.

Eugenie has previously spoken about Brooksbank's super romantic proposal in Nicaragua. In an interview aired on The One Show, the pair described how Brooksbank got down on one knee in front of "a beautiful volcano."

"The lake was so beautiful. The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said 'this is an incredible moment', and then he popped the question," Eugenie added. Could the couple travel back to Central America to relive the moment? That would make sense.

Another location that could be in the running is Verbier in Switzerland. According to the Mirror, the luxurious ski resort is where the pair first met. In fact, Eugenie's dad, Prince Andrew, owns a chalet there, making it even more of a special place for the 28-year-old royal. Plus a family home means no unnecessary cost. It's a win-win.

Stephanie Schaerer/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Italy could also be an option. In July, the couple enjoyed a short break on the country's Amalfi Coast. It's true that Europe would be pretty chilly come October but a city break could well be on the cards. After all, you don't need the sun to do a bit of sightseeing.

Eugenie may even wish to take her new husband back to New York; the place she called home from 2013 to 2015. Or perhaps a Stateside road trip might take the royal's fancy.

According to the Daily Mail, Richard Branson has offered up his private Caribbean island for Eugenie and Brooksbank. Necker Island suffered damage after being hit by Hurricane Irma last September and is set to officially reopen to guests on October 20. A source told the paper that the business mogul told the royal pairing that they could enjoy "complete privacy" by having the entire thing to themselves immediately after their wedding day.

Todd Vansickle/AP/Shutterstock

Eugenie take some honeymoon advice from her royal cousins. In 2011, Prince William whisked Kate Middleton away to a remote island in the Seychelles. It's unclear where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to go but it definitely wasn't Namibia. Well, that narrows it down.

It's likely the public will only find out where Eugenie and Brooksbank honeymoon after they have returned. According to The Sunday Times, The couple's wedding is expected to last for two days with a funfair-themed afternoon party on the second day.

If you can't make it down to Windsor to watch the carriage procession, you can catch the entire thing on TV. As Hello! reports, ITV will be broadcasting coverage of the wedding on a special three-hour episode of This Morning.

As for that honeymoon, your guess really is as good as mine.