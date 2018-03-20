The East Coast is getting battered by a fierce winter storm, with heavy snow and potential flooding set to last from Tuesday through Sunday. It's the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks, and if you live anywhere near New England, you may be wondering which cities Winter Storm Toby will hit during its expected six-day journey.

It's impossible to say with any certainty, but according to the Weather Channel, winter storm warnings and watches are in effect as far north as Boston and as far south as Asheville, North Carolina. Heavy snow is expected to fall along the I-95 corridor from the Washington D.C. metro to southern New England. And although Toby is expected to be concentrated in coastal states, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for parts of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, and tornado warnings in Florida and Georgia.

It's no surprise, then, that the storm will have effects in major cities across several states. Winter Storm Toby is expected to affect Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Charleston, Cincinnati, Lexington, Roanoke, Raleigh and most places in between. Most of those places are expected to receive heavy snow, rain or winds. Some coastal flood warnings are in effect as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a flurry of watches, warnings and advisories for the affected areas, and it's worth noting the distinction between them. A watch is the least severe and most preliminary distinction, according to the NWS, and is issued when "conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event." Once those conditions produce actual "snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of these wintery elements," a watch is upgraded to an advisory. The most severe distinction is a winter storm warning; when those are issued in a given area, "travel will become difficult or impossible in some situations," the NWS says, and residents are advised to delay any travel plans.

Winter storm watches are currently in effect in Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties in Pennsylvania; southeast Maryland, east central and eastern Virginia, including Accomack County; Sullivan and Suffolk counties in New York, and north central and northeast Massachusetts.

More to come...