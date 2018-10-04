If there's one beauty problem I face the most, it's dry lips. It doesn't matter what time of year it is, my lips are constantly chapped and sore. Finding lip balms that actually work is a huge challenge, but they do exist. When searching for the perfect lip balm for you, I really recommend honing in on the ingredients list. There are certain ingredients you should be looking out for, and others it's best to avoid. Picking something with lanolin or beeswax is recommended as both nourish skin. Beeswax helps retain water and is also antibacterial. Shea butter and cocoa butter are also lovely ingredients which will soothe dry and sore lips.

Ingredients such as Vitamin E, on the other hand, can actually have the opposite effect by drying out lips. Petroleum has also become a bit of a no-no. This may sound surprising, but when you find out where it's derived from, you'll understand why so many people prefer to avoid it. Turns out, petroleum was discovered in the 1800s by a chemist who saw drillers using a substance that stuck to drilling rigs; it was originally called "Rod Wax". Yep, really.

Also, petroleum doesn't actually act as a moisturiser for lips, either. "While petroleum derivatives may seem like they give a moisturising effect as an ingredient in lip balms, they do not actually moisturise," Clark's Botanicals founder Francesco Clark told Refinery29 in its investigation into petroleum. Parabens and synthetics are also best avoided as they can be dangerous to skin, and if you're particularly sensitive, choosing a product which is fragrance-free will probably benefit you as scented products can irritate.

That said, these are the five lip balms I have got on with best over the years.

Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm £32 Omorovicza Enriched with shea butter and beeswax, this is my current favourite lip balm and one I carry with me everywhere I go. It moisturises like a dream and leaves a delicate sheen on lips, while smelling absolutely incredible. Worth the dollar, IMHO. Buy Now

By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Care £39 By Terry Every beauty editor and their dog will recommend this to you, so excuse me for being a big old cliché, but Baume De Rose is the ONE. If you like rose scents this is the best thing you'll ever smell, and it is amazing for using over a nude lip balm to add a new dimension. Buy Now

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm £10.99 Lanolips This Aussie original is the ultimate lanolin lip balm. Proudly petroleum, paraben, and mineral oil-free, it's a tube of total goodness. Lanolips now comes in a range of flavours and shades, but I like the original super balm. Buy Now

Erborian Camellia For Lips £20 Erborian Technically a mask for lips, this'll cosset your pout in nourishment and drench it in hydration. It's beautifully rich in texture and luxurious in feel, and the cute little pink pot is rather Insta-friendly. Buy Now

So, drink your water (keeping hydrated will help your lips) and pick up one of these to see you through the extra drying winter months.