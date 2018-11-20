We already orient our lives and holiday seasons around Love Actually, so maybe it's time to invite the star-studded film even deeper into our psyches. Namely, it's time to dive into Love Actually characters by astrological sign. That way, you can celebrate this nostalgic classic year round, instead of just when "Christ-mas is all around us," to quote the great Billy Mack himself.

Whether you can feel it or not, there's a Jamie or a Juliet or even a Colin Frissell living inside each of us, driving our actions and reactions as we make connections with those around us. And hey, we can see you over there stressing that you might end up with your least favorite character, but quit it! Just like regular humans, every character in the Love Actually has their strong points and their weak points — that's part of what makes the movie so compelling.

So whether you're a passionate optimist who falls hard like Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Sam, or a more closed-off enigma like Alan Rickman's Harry, there's something for everyone in this cast. There's always a new joy to discover in Love Actually and something new to learn from your astrological sign, so combining the two only makes sense. So go forth and follow your dreams, you star-crossed lovers. Whether it leads you to Detroit, your best friend's wife's front stoop, or a restaurant in France to deliver a proposal, it's time to find out which Love Actually character matches your zodiac sign.

1. Aries — Sam

Those born under the sign of Aries are known for their childlike spirit, so Thomas Brodie-Sangster's character Sam would've been an obvious choice even without all the other similarities. But given that Rams are also known to be fierce, loyal, and passionate, it's not much of a reach to imagine them being so sure of their feelings that they would run through an airport to confess their love to a person they barely know.

2. Taurus — Jamie

You Tauruses are known for your artistic bents, so Colin Firth's down-to-earth writer Jamie is the perfect fit. Just like him, you sometimes get your heart broken by being too trusting, but your Bull-like patience, dependability, and persistence will bring you happiness in the end, even if it means learning Portuguese on spec in the process.

3. Gemini — Natalie

Ah yes, the Gemini. Quick-witted and expressive, just like Martine McCutcheon's Natalie, who's never quite able to censor herself, even around the Prime Minister. Your friends can read your emotions right there on your face, which is useful because Twins can often move swiftly from sociable and outgoing to more anxious and withdrawn. It's just a matter of finding someone who can keep up.

4. Cancer — Karen

The Cancer is a deeply sentimental and intuitive soul, which means you match up to Emma Thompson's character Karen. Just like her fellow Crabs, she's invested in her home and family, and likes to be understood by those close to her. (I mean, would it kill her husband to buy her a Joni Mitchell CD for once?) But just because she's sensitive doesn't mean she's weak; those born under this sign often have a spine of steel that means no matter how far they bend, they don't break.

5. Leo — The Prime Minister

The attention-loving Leo often seeks out the spotlight or other lofty position, so naturally, Hugh Grant's character David is the perfect choice. Just like the Prime Minister, you Lions are eager to please, often walking a fine line between being honest and saying what those around you want to hear. Which is how you get lines like "...would we call her chubby?" Being a people-pleaser can get in the way sometimes, but most Leos ultimately find their way, and are often benefited by a support system that keeps them humble.

6. Virgo — Sarah

Real-life Virgos likely recognize some of their self-sufficiency, commitment, and capability in Laura Linney's character Sarah. She pours herself into her career and her family, helping others before thinking to focus on her own needs. (You know, like a monster crush on her co-worker and resident hottie, Karl.) But when she does finally put herself out there, Sarah ends up fairly indifferent to what she thought was her dream guy — just that trademark Virgo perfectionism striking again.

7. Libra — Juliet

Libras crave harmony in their environment, so Keira Knightley's character Juliet is the only proper choice. Personifying the Scales, she strives to bring those around her into balance, working hard to be friendly with her husband's best friend, even though she thinks he hates her. (Spoiler alert: he very much doesn't.) Peace-loving Libras often struggle with giving a hard no, so the fact that Juliet sends Mark away with a kiss after he shows up at her door for that infamous and vaguely creepy display makes her a shoo-in for this sign.

8. Scorpio — Billy Mack

If you didn't think that Bill Nighy's eccentric, quirkily-charismatic Billy Mack would be a Scorpio, then you don't know Love Actually very well. The fading popstar and his fellow Scorpions are strong-willed enigmas who keep their word and will do anything it takes to achieve their goals. That means never backing down from a dare, even when it means stripping down bare-ass naked on national television.

9. Sagittarius — Colin Frissell

Alright hold your fire, I'm well aware that this is far from the film's most popular character, but hear me out, Sags. Just like the rest of you world-traveling Centaurs, Kris Marshall's Colin Frissell is an open-minded problem solver who when he encounters an obstacle (no one wants to date him in England), he decides on a solution (taking a bunch of condoms to America), and doesn't look back. And you know what? It works! Just like those born under the sign of Sagittarius, Colin is extroverted, optimistic, enthusiastic, and adaptable, and he really doesn't deserve all the hate he gets. (Rant over.)

10. Capricorn — Mark

Those industrious Capricorns are some of the hardest workers in the Zodiac, so when Andrew Lincoln's character Mark went to all the effort of putting together a full-on multimedia presentation to convince Juliet of his feelings, it cemented this star sign match. Goats like Mark are ambitious and determined — the epitome of the saying "where there's a will there's a way." So just make sure you aren't putting all that energy toward trying desperately to stuff down your feelings, because you'll be so good at it that you might miss your chance with the opportunity of your dreams.

11. Aquarius — John

Aquarians are as inventive as they are original, often creating positions for themselves instead of waiting around for the perfect job. So it was no surprise to see Martin Freeman's character John working as a nude body double on a set, and being the consummate professional as he did it. Water Bearers are known for their morality and desire to make the world a better place, so it's fitting that John and Just Judy were one of the sweetest and least complicated couples of the whole cast.

12. Pisces — Daniel

You Pisces folk are often empaths, finding your emotions tugged at by the experiences of others. So you're the perfect match for Liam Neeson's character Daniel, who wholeheartedly supports his son's first crush, even while mourning the death of his wife. Just like his fellow Fish, Daniel is idealistic and almost spiritual, with a bone-deep belief in the power of love. So stick to your guns, Pisceans, because who knows — maybe your faith in the universe could lead you to your very own Claudia Schiffer as well.

As you can see, there's always more to learn from one of your favorite holiday classics, so keep this list handy when it comes time for your next watch. Because astrology actually is... all around.