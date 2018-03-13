In this life, we're all just trying to get to know ourselves a little better. Self exploration is sought after through trips abroad and career changes. But another way to better acquaint yourself with yourself is through a Myers-Briggs personality test. You'll find out a lot about personalities in general. Like, which Myers-Briggs type is the best leader? While some of us naturally fall into a leadership role, others are more comfortable being out of the spotlight — and a lot of this has to do with our personalities. While "best" is a strong word, because anybody with the drive to lead can make it happen, there is one Myers-Briggs personality type that seems to take on the title effortlessly.

If you're unfamiliar, the Myers-Briggs Foundation allows people to fill out a questionnaire to find out their MBTI personality type. According to the official website, Isabel Briggs Myers is quoted to have said, "When people differ, a knowledge of type lessens friction and eases strain. In addition it reveals the value of differences. No one has to be good at everything." Figuring out your MBTI type gives you license to embrace your personality pillars. Which could add up to making you quite the leader!

The 16 personality types are broken down into what social situations you prefer to be in (Extroversion or Introversion), how you process information (Sensing or Intuition), how you come to decisions (Thinking or Feeling), and how you structure dealing with the world around you (Judging or Perceiving). All the possible combinations make for a collage of unique personalities, including the natural born leaders among us.

And, if your Myers-Briggs type is ENTJ, chances are you're making waves in your industry. Whether you're behind a hashtag with momentum or occupying a power seat at the conference table, you're not afraid to lead. Personality Perfect breaks the type down, saying, "An ENTJ’s primary mode of living focuses on external aspects and all things are dealt with rationally and logically. Their secondary mode of operation is internal, where intuition and reasoning take effect." According to University of Notre Dame, these are significant qualities that add up to make a strong leader.

Personality Perfect goes on to explain that ENTJ people, "live in a world of possibilities and they often see challenges and obstacles as great opportunities to push themselves. They seem to have a natural gift for leadership, making decisions, and considering options and ideas quickly yet carefully." By being extroverted (E) and therefore around people, this person is more than likely to be outgoing and taking initiative. The intuitive (N) ability of this person allows them to creative and analyze complex information. With thinking (T), this person is able to make decisions based on logic and not feelings. And finally, the ENTJ person rounds out with judging (J) which allows them to stay organized and disciplined. Bunching everything together, you have yourself a person who gets work done.

But according to statistics the ENTJ type is amongst the rarest of MBTI types. Only a whopping 1.8 percent of people who have taken the test are considered to be ENTJ. While legendary leaders may be rare, there are other personality types who share the same qualities that it takes to be a strong leader, of course. For instance, ENFP types differ based on their feeling and perception where ENTJ types would rather think and judge. Despite the two differences, ENFP types are thoughtful individuals who draw outside the lines, and some can argue that authenticity is a characteristic of a leader.

There are specific shared qualities amongst leaders and some of these even overlap within MBTI types. At the core, totally embracing all the qualities that make for a serious ~boss~ is the ENTJ type. Is this you? Get going to polish your name plate for your corner office.