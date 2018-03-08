If you've ever really wanted to get to know yourself, you'll probably want to try out the Myers-Briggs type indicator test. You've probably seen a lot of articles online, and wondered about what the most common Myers-Briggs type is, as there's a lot of curiosity about how the types really translate and what we can gain from learning about ours. If you're not that familiar, the MBTI is a self-reporting questionnaire that helps you figure out what kind of person you are, fundamentally. It's mentally intimate and helps you learn things about yourself through the way you answer questions and the way you make choices.

Interestingly enough, the two biggest distinctions between sets of personality types are introverted and extroverted types. While there are other sub-distinctions, the biggest traits that make us different from one another, on a psychological level, are whether we gain energy or lose energy from being around other people and just exactly where we fall on the scale between the two. In addition to our general outward attitudes, the MBTI helps us understand our preference of perception, whether it's lead by sense or intuition, and our preference of judgment, whether it's lead by thinking or feeling. When you multiple these four options by each other, we're left with a total of 16 different options for personality types.

The most popular personality type, according to statistics is ISFJ — 13.8 percent of the tested population falls under the introverted, sensing, feeling, and function classification. And while that might very simply mean that this personality type is more common with in the tested population, it's also important to understand that people with these personality traits might also be able to better define themselves with a test like this. Their ability to sense and feel and function might make their negotiation with the questions more clear cut, whereas other personality types might have a harder time making distinctive choices regarding their perception of themselves.

So, perhaps even more interesting than the most popular personality type, is the least popular personality type. Despite the fact that those classifications might sound negative, they actually imply that the people who do fall under this classification are the more unique and rare personalities.

Representing just 1.5 percent of the population is the INFJ personality. That makes those who identify with introversion, intuition, feeling, and judging the most rare kinds of psychological personalities. If you're wondering how one personality type can be so rare, it's partially because this personality type is so lead by feeling, and is so tightly associated with being a people-pleaser, that it can often bleed into other classifications. People who are truly INFJs have a tendency to view themselves differently that other people might perceive them. INFJ personality types are often said to have abstract thinking processes and communication tendencies. These traits can make the way a person who is of the INFJ classification see themselves in many different ways.

Another reason why INFJs are so rare is simply because they're unique. Also known as empaths, counselors, and healers, INFJs are incredibly emotionally intelligent, have an extreme ability to connect with others and a special way of connecting with themselves. They're basically the unicorns on the Myers-Briggs scale, meaning that they're incredibly valuable to have around. If you have one in your life, they're likely the person who understands you the most, who sees you the clearest and whom you have the most intimate relationship with. Basically, you're lucky to have an INFJ in your corner.

No matter what your type is, however — most common or least common — it's innately you, so it's worth embracing.