Ever wonder why you and your work bestie get along so well? It may not be only because you spend most of your waking hours together because adult life means work life but because your Myers-Briggs types might be compatible. If you ever wondered which Myers-Briggs types work best together, you might be surprised by the pairings.

It seems like opposites really do attract. Okay, maybe you and your bestie Gchat throughout the day and plan daily tea breaks to take together, so you're not exactly polar opposites. But, it does help to have differing traits. It makes opposing types working together a force, basically, which I'm sure the office takes notice of.

In case you're unfamiliar, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a psychological test that categorizes personalities into 16 types. The purpose of the MBTI is described on the Myers-Briggs foundation's website, stating, "In developing the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator [instrument], the aim of Isabel Briggs Myers, and her mother, Katharine Briggs, was to make the insights of type theory accessible to individuals and groups." Types are based on the preferred world (Extrovert or Introvert), how you approach information (Sensing or Intuition), how you make decisions (Thinking or Feeling), and how you deal with the outside world (Judging or Perceiving).

A few opposing personality pillars could mean a perfect working relationship.

ENFP + INFJ Giphy Whereas INFJs need to know that what they are doing has meaning and helps people, ENFPs want to work in a creative environment that allows many opportunities to explore and grow with others. Together, this harmonious duo can bring much needed creativity to the workplace.

INFP + ENFJ Giphy In the workplace, INFPs will share their ideas with co-workers, as long as it's reciprocated by others. And as the natural leader, ENFJs are all about creating an environment where people feel safe to throw in their opinion. The shared open-mindedness of the INFP and ENFJ make for a great team. With the quality of extroversion, ideas they create together can be made into reality.

INTJ + ESTJ Giphy The INTJ personality type is wildly independent, which would make you think they work best alone. But it's the ESTJ that can understand the work environment needed for an INTJ while also respected that individualistic nature.

INTP + ENTP Giphy The only difference here is the world in which INTP and ENTP operate in. While one is extroverted, the other is introverted. Otherwise they both match up pretty nicely, meaning they'll be able to understand where the other is coming from more often than not.

ISFP + ESFP Giphy These two are the ones always throwing the office parties together and pulling off memorable desk side surprises. Both types value fun. ISFPs are described as charming and genuine, which works great for ESFPs who value socializing and entertaining. Hear that soundtrack of giggles coming from the corner cubicles? It's probably your run of the mill ISFP/ESFP besties.

ISFJ + ISFJ Giphy ISFJ types are unique, and value kindness above all else. Finding another ISFJ to work along results in total understanding of all the personality traits that make them, well, them. It doesn't hurt that ISFJ is heavy on the kindness. You can expect charitable bake sales from an ISFJ team.

ISTJ + ESTP Giphy OK, it's not that hard to work alongside an ISTJ type: They're hardworking employees through and through. It doesn't hurt that the energetic ESTP brings that extroverted nature to ISTJ's table. ESTPs types work hard and invest in their duties when they're a part of a team who pulls its weight. Which is exactly what ISTJs are all about. This duo gets the tough stuff done.