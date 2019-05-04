Life is full of struggles. Ugh don't even get me started. Sometimes even things on the lower end of the importance scale can get you down. Like making wise fashion choices. A lot of people look to star signs to point them in the right direction so why not give it a go when dipping your toe into the latest trends. Like say, platform trainers? Because guys, deciding which platform trainers you should buy based on your star sign is definitely some science I can get behind.

There's no denying that platform trainers are so hot right now. Yes, another blast from the nineties past popularised by mega stars and personal friends the Spice Girls. OK maybe not actually personal friends but let a gal dream for god sake.

The platform trainer provides not only an extra bit of height and some sick steeze but guys: comfort. Is there anything more important in this world than a shoe that affords you elegance minus that stabbing post-heels agony?

Luckily for fans of the sick AF shoes, there are so many options for every occasion and for every desire. And as their popularity increases, so does the difficulty in picking just one pair. Luckily for you, it is already written in the stars which ones to get. Well, kind of.

4. Cancer Cancerians are water signs so super driven by emotions. Their emotional nature means that they are really in tune with other people's feelings. They are also very imaginative meaning in terms of creativity, they are all for going wild. Fila Disruptor 3 Zip £85 Schuh Serve Rugrats realness in these cartoonish trainers. Available in sizes 4 to 6.

9. Sagittarius Sagittarius are famously generous and well loved for their great sense of humour. As a fire sign they really long to be in touch with the world and are keen to get outdoors and explore. So they need a shoe that is not only fun, but ready for action. Zela Trainers £110 Steve Madden These are going to take you for a stroll on the wild side, while also being sensible AF and adventure ready. Available in sizes 3 to 8.