Which Platform Trainers You Should Buy According To Your Star Sign, Because There Are *Options*
Life is full of struggles. Ugh don't even get me started. Sometimes even things on the lower end of the importance scale can get you down. Like making wise fashion choices. A lot of people look to star signs to point them in the right direction so why not give it a go when dipping your toe into the latest trends. Like say, platform trainers? Because guys, deciding which platform trainers you should buy based on your star sign is definitely some science I can get behind.
There's no denying that platform trainers are so hot right now. Yes, another blast from the nineties past popularised by mega stars and personal friends the Spice Girls. OK maybe not actually personal friends but let a gal dream for god sake.
The platform trainer provides not only an extra bit of height and some sick steeze but guys: comfort. Is there anything more important in this world than a shoe that affords you elegance minus that stabbing post-heels agony?
Luckily for fans of the sick AF shoes, there are so many options for every occasion and for every desire. And as their popularity increases, so does the difficulty in picking just one pair. Luckily for you, it is already written in the stars which ones to get. Well, kind of.
1. Aries
Aries are known for being super confident and passionate. Their determination and optimism means they are not afraid of making bold sartorial decisions.
Adidas Sambarose Shoes
£89.95
Adidas
Lit isn't even enough of a word for these bright pink sparkly platform trainers. Best worn with fun socks and a can do attitude. Available in sizes 4 to 7.5.
2. Taurus
Uh oh, the bull! OK but guys, when you look past that side of Taureans they are actually super reliable, patient, and devoted. Meaning for your average Taurean, erring on the sensible side is a better bet.
Vans X Karl Lagerfeld Sk8-Hi Laceless Platform Shoes
£125
£81.25
Vans
Timeless and elegant, sensible yet stylish. These platform trainers are ones you can stroll in, work in, and hit the club in. Perfect all rounders. Available in 3.5 to 6 and 8.5 to 9.
3. Gemini
The gentle and curious Gemini is super adaptable. One of the traits of these air signs is the strong ability to learn quickly. So for that reason, why not have a little bit of a challenge. Let's just say, the sky is the limit here.
Buffalo Platform Trainers White
£192
Office
OK yes, maybe these sky high platforms did a mischief to Emma Bunton on Top Of The Pops but you know you need them right now. Available in sizes 4 to 8.
4. Cancer
Cancerians are water signs so super driven by emotions. Their emotional nature means that they are really in tune with other people's feelings. They are also very imaginative meaning in terms of creativity, they are all for going wild.
Fila Disruptor 3 Zip
£85
Schuh
Serve Rugrats realness in these cartoonish trainers. Available in sizes 4 to 6.
5. Leo
The creative and warm hearted Leo is literally all about love. Add to that a passionate nature and you have a sign that is absolutely all heart. Luckily for Leo's you can wear your heart on your shoe as well as your sleeve.
Buffalo Classic Low Top Chunky Platform Trainers In Heart Print
£180
Asos
Show your love for your feet, yourself, and the world in these cute AF trainers which will make every day Valentine's. Available in sizes 4 to 7.
6. Virgo
As an earth sign, Virgos are definitely more on the practical side of things. They are very hardworking and value kindness enormously. As they favour a more organised life, footwear that is practical as it is stylish is a must.
Lick Trainers
£139
Kurt Geiger
What screams sensible and practical, yet stylish like a shoe that joins platforms, trainers, and hiking boots all into one? Cute AF and sensible too. Available in sizes 3 to 8.
7. Libra
Librans are always seeking balance, and as a result are very open minded. However one thing that Librans are famous for disliking is conformity. Lovers of the unusual, they are risk takers and totally up for a being a little extra.
Angel Leopard-Print Cotton-Canvas Platform Sneakers
£230
Net-a-porter
These are the kind of trainers that err on the side of quite expensive but you would be willing to save up all your pennies for. Unbelievably gorgeous and famously comfortably. Eytys are THE brand. Available in European sizes 36 to 40.
8. Scorpio
Scorpios may be most recognisable as the scorpion with a sting in its tail but they are also some of the best friends around. Very passionate, stubborn, and brave they are best suited to stand out pieces that they will wear with pride.
Aztrek Double X Gigi Hadid
£109.95
Reebok
Just when you thought she had done it all, Gigi went and made a super lit range for Reebok. These shoes stand out while also being super comfy and able to match most looks. Available in 3.5 to 11.
9. Sagittarius
Sagittarius are famously generous and well loved for their great sense of humour. As a fire sign they really long to be in touch with the world and are keen to get outdoors and explore. So they need a shoe that is not only fun, but ready for action.
Zela Trainers
£110
Steve Madden
These are going to take you for a stroll on the wild side, while also being sensible AF and adventure ready. Available in sizes 3 to 8.
10. Capricorn
Capricorns are extremely disciplined and known as being in control as much as is humanly possible. Which makes them excellent managers, but also at times a little contrary. For this reason, they need to err on the side of more neutral styles so they don't go off their purchase super quick.
Pearly Punk Old School Platform Shoes
£85
Vans
The fact that these are all black with a few monochrome hints means that even the most minimalist individuals will love the detailing on these fab shoes. Available in 2.5 to 9.
11. Aquarius
Aquarius is another sign that is proud of originality. Keen to get involved in helping others, forward thinking, and very sentient beings: you'll never catch an Aquarian in non vegan leather.
Y.R.U. Lala Platform Trainers
£76.69
£57.45
Dolls Kill
These powder pink platforms are made from super soft vegan leather and will make any outfit pop off. A little higher than your average platform trainer and perfect for rising above all the haters. Available in U.S. 6 to 11.
12. Pisces
Pisceans are true artists. They love all things musical and their gentle nature means that they are in tune with not only their own emotions but others too. Known as the most tolerant of the star signs, they are definitely keen to a broader sense of style.
Buffalo Classic Chunky Sole Silver Trainers
£195
Asos
Oh hello Ziggy Stardust, nice to see you babes. These shoes not only stand out but as a metallic, are neutral. AKA they will go with everything. Available in sizes 6 to 10.5.
Whether your decision is driven by the stars, your bank balance, or an outfit that needs completing — make sure you take extra care in sizing as in my personal experience, platforms often come up a bit smaller.