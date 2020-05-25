Finding someone you have that spark with can be complicated – especially during a worldwide pandemic. For many singles in looking to flirt in lockdown, dating apps have been the only way to go. And new data from Tinder has revealed some interesting trends in terms of swiping habits and astrology, with two zodiac signs in particular being more committed to the chase than most.

Life's pretty chaotic right now and handing the fate of your love life over to the stars is pretty comforting. Dating apps have recorded increased activity across the globe since lockdown began and Tinder picked out Aries and Scorpio’s as their most active users in the UK. So if you’re looking for a bae born from the end of March to April or end of October to November then you may need to set up a dating profile pronto. Not only do users of those two signs actively use the app the most but they also swipe right the most.

So what other data did the guys over at Tinder UK share? Well, according to their survey, Leos were the most likely to mention their sign in their bio. And it sounds like they’ve got reason to wear their star sign with pride, because they also received the most likes of all.

Bonfanti Diego/Getty

Once you’ve got a match, waiting for your #MCM to reply can be almost unbearable. If you’re in need of some quick chat then Taureans are most reliable. They were found to reply to messages quickest and were among the most active star signs on Tinder after Aries and Leos. It fits with their efficient, no-nonsense attitude to everything in life. These guys are not about to leave you on read.

Not everyone has the same commitment to Tinder as Taureans, though. If you’re finding that you’re not getting too many responses you could be going for Cancers, Virgos, Sagittarians, or Capricorns. These four signs were listed as the least active on Tinder. They’re also the most picky and may need a nudge to reply.

While you might not be able to take dates any further than a video call and virtual glass of wine at the moment, dating apps provide a really welcome way to connect with someone in the meantime. And if you’re in need of a good chat and quick response then you need to match with an Aries, Scorpio, or Taureans.