Friends, we are approaching that time again, and by that time I mean the most important decision you'll make in 2019: your signature summer beverage of choice. It is not a decision to be made lightly, considering it will be featured in 99 percent of your Instagrams, and it will likely be a large part of your bloodstream until pumpkin spice season rolls around. For your consideration is the latest canned beverage to hit the market, White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer, a limited edition alternative to vodka soda that's about to take the summer by storm.

By now you are likely familiar with White Claw and the brand's many flavors of hard seltzer, which include Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, Mango, and Raspberry. Now, the brand is introducing White Claw Pure, which will hit shelves in April, and is basically a vodka soda in canned form. For fans of the iconic drink, this can offers the perfect solution for summer — you don't have to wait in line for it at the bar, it is extremely portable, plus it's only five percent ABV, so you can enjoy it without worrying about immediately taking a nap afterward (can I get a "heck yeah" from all the other millennial grandmas out there??).

Not to mention, it sure does look pretty.

Courtesy of White Claw

Bustle had the opportunity to try the new Pure flavor in White Claw's lineup before it hit shelves — and as a person who enjoys vodka soda, but doesn't necessarily consider it a go-to drink, this is the ideal "in between." It's got a nice, smooth finish with a satisfying burn, but without that bitter vodka aftertaste you sometimes get from cheaper vodka soda options at a bar. Per White Claw, this is because of the brand's BrewPure alcohol base, a consumer-tested base meant to give the beverage a "superior, clean taste."

“While many other hard seltzer brands continue to release more complicated flavors, we know consumers love the clean, refreshing taste of White Claw and identified an opportunity to launch a hard seltzer in its simplest form with White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw Seltzer Works' senior vice president of marketing, in a press release. “We are thrilled with the unprecedented consumer support for the brand and are proud to release an innovation that highlights the superior taste and quality with the limited-edition release of White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer.”

Courtesy of White Claw

White Claw Pure will be hitting shelves as a limited edition beverage in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans beginning April 1. You can check the locator on White Claw's website for retailers where you can find it near you, or, if you're especially lucky, you might find yourself on the route of the White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer Mobiles, which will be making stops around the country — you can check the brand's Facebook page or Instagram feed, along with the hashtag #DrinkPure, to see if they're coming your way. Hold on tight, y'all — summer's coming faster than you think!