On Friday, Jan. 18, Ariana Grande dropped her highly-anticipated song "7 Rings" along with its accompanying video, and fans can't seem to get enough of the female-centric anthem. While Grande's last tune, "Thank U, Next," was all about the men in her life, the 25-year-old singer's newly-released single seeks to pay homage to some of the strong women in her circle and leaves many to wonder who Grande's friends are in "7 Rings."

Back in Dec. 2018, Grande revealed that the song, which is all about the freedom to do — and purchase — whatever she wants, when she wants was inspired by a moment when she purchased matching rings for her besties at Tiffany & Co. following her breakup with SNL star Pete Davidson. Explaining exactly how the moment morphed into song, Grande jumped on social media to share,

"Well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. -- it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."

Although she doesn't mention names on the song, Grande previously revealed the identities of her six ring-bearing pals in a Dec. 1 tweet — and the list certainly comes as no surprise given Grande's penchant for using her friends as muses on many of her musical projects, according to ELLE.

Victoria Monét

A frequent collaborator of Grande's, Monét co-wrote "Thank U, Next" and is also quite a talented solo musician. The 25-year-old California native has performed as an opening act for Fifth Harmony and later joined Grande on the road while she touring for Dangerous Woman. Monét has additionally penned songs for artists such as, Janelle Monae, Fifth Harmony, and Jordin Sparks, according to ELLE. Fans can catch a glimpse of Monét (as a Compton Clovers cheerleader) in Grande's "Thank U, Next" visual — a song which she also performed with Grande on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Courtney Chipolone

Chipolone is one of Grande's day one friends. Their relationship date back to when Grande lived in Boca Raton, Florida. In the past, Grande has even referred to Chipolone as her "cousin" on Instagram — as have several media outlets — but it's unclear whether or not the two are actually related.

Alexa Luria

Luria is also a longtime friend of Grande's, seemingly dating all the way back to elementary school. In a June 2017, Luria revealed the origin of their friendship, writing, "Thank you to the p.e. teacher who brought us together 16 years ago, we love u." The pals appeared side by side in the "Thank U, Next" video with Grande playing Regina and Luria taking on the role of Karen.

Tayla Parx

An accomplished singer, songwriter, and actor, Parx has written songs for many artists including "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco, and most notably Grande's "Thank U, Next." As an actor, Parx commanded audiences in the role major role of Little Inez in Hairspray. She, more recently, appeared alongside Grande in her "Thank U, Next" performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Njomza

Njozma — the person notably credited with persuading Grande to make "7 Rings" a song — is also a talented singer and songwriter, according to E! News. ELLE notes that Njozma worked with Grande's ex, Mac Miller before his death this past September and also released her debut single through his Remember Music label.

Kaydence Krysiuk

Another talented musician, Krysiuk and Grande worked together on the singer's Sweetener album. The songwriter and producer is also credited with contributing to both "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings" lyrical content.

A certified bop, "7 Rings" melody and lyrics are super pleasing to the ears. Not only does the tune contain a widely-recognizable sample of Sound of Music's "My Favorite Things," but the song's chorus also notably features a chant that appears to have taken inspiration from the hook of 2 Chainz' 2011 "Spend It." Grande's video also seems to have drawn a great deal of inspo from the Atlanta-based rapper's iconic pink Trap House scene which was used as promo for his 2017 album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Although these tidbits may simply be a case of coincidence, Grande's song certainly makes it clear that she's crossed over into the realm of hip-hop and she's definitely doing an amazing job at it.

Grande's music certainly has the whole world on a vibe. And with her best friends by her side, helping her through the tough times, she's definitely go a support system worth singing about.