Only four women remain in Colton's season of The Bachelor, which means the stakes could not be higher. It also means that it's time for Hometown Dates, allowing Colton a chance to get to know his potential future in-laws. So who are Cassie's parents on The Bachelor? Although we have yet to meet them in person, their daughter clearly thinks the world of them, which is made pretty obvious due to their constance presence on her social media.

Though several of her photos are dedicated to friends and Bachelor-related content, a deep dive into her Instagram proves that her account is also full of some very adorable photos of Cassie and her family, proving how much her siblings and parents all mean to her. From cute family shots to individual dedications of her mom and dad, it's clear that they all share some very close bonds — something that Colton should prepare himself for when he's given a little one-on-one time with all of them.

Given all the love that is practically radiating off of these photos, it's not surprising that the promo shows her dad being very overprotective and worried that Colton will end up breaking his daughter's heart.

In fact, Cassie's dad, Matt Randolph, has already received a lot of positive feedback on Twitter for his comments shown in the promo, particularly when it comes to his description of Colton:

So clearly it may take a little bit to win him over, but if what we've seen is any indication, it's going to be a lot of fun to witness nonetheless.

But when it comes to knowing more about Cassie's parents outside of their Instagram photos, things can get a little tricky. According to her dad's LinkedIn profile, he's the CEO of a B2B marketing agency called Spear Marketing Group. And while his Instagram account is set to private, he pops up in both his wife and daughter's accounts plenty of times so you still feel like you get to know him a bit through the photos.

And how sweet is this throwback photo of him and Cassie?

Meanwhile, Cassie's mom, Amy Randolph, is a little more present on social media, but less present on LinkedIn. There's a photo-less account of an Amy Randolph whose profession is listed as "Childcare Extraordinaire" and lives in the Sherman Oaks area, which could be her, but it's unclear. (Cassie is said to be from Huntington Beach.) On social media, she is all over the place, though, constantly posting images of her family as well as being tagged in Cassie's many photos as well.

This also includes an equally adorable throwback photo of some true mother-daughter bonding experiences.

Needless to say, Cassie is a very family-oriented person, so odds are that if they don't end up liking Colton it could prove to be a turning point in their relationship. So will he succeed in winning them all over? Fans will just have to tune in Monday night to find out.