President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been vandalized repeatedly since he began his campaign for president back in 2015 — but that's not why the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce might get rid of it. The chamber is considering removing Trump's accolade because of "his disturbing treatment of women," the West Hollywood City Council said, and if it does, Mark Hamill has an idea for who should replace Trump's Hollywood star: the late Carrie Fisher.

"How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?" Hamill tweeted on Monday, sharing an article about the Chamber of Commerce's deliberations. "Like @carrieffisher."

His tweet quickly went viral and has raked up over 111,000 likes and 28,000 retweets as of this writing. Paul Slansky, an old friend of Fisher's, seemed to approve of Hamill's idea, commenting that she'd had a knack for giving a "brilliant" Trump rant and that "she would have loved being the face of the Resistance!" Hamill replied, "I heard her candid views on him in person... SCORCHING!"

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles City Council to get rid of Trump's star. But while the council was firm in its support of the idea, the chamber may not be so willing to tamper with the Walk of Fame. It's never removed a star before.

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark," Chamber of Commerce president Leron Gubler told The New York Post. "Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

In its statement about the resolution, the West Hollywood City Council said that it was recommending the star's removal because of Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country." It continued:

Having a 'star' on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities.

If Trump's star does get removed because of his treatment of women, replacing it with one for Carrie Fisher — though an unlikely prospect — would be a pertinent choice. Although Fisher didn't live long enough to see the #MeToo movement, she was known as a feminist icon who defended women from male abuses of power. In one particularly gruesome anecdote about the late actress, she hand-delivered a cow tongue to the office of a male producer who had allegedly assaulted her friend, along with a note that said, "If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!"

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

