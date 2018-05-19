And the winner is...! The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is here. We've seen the dress, a simple long-sleeved white gown, and an over-the-top veil — and now we know the designer. Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer is none other than Givenchy. Next to the actual look, style, shape, and silhouette of the dress itself, the design house was the biggest sartorial curiosity surrounding the pair's nuptials. Bets were taken, debates were had in the blogosphere and among the fashion set, and social media stoked the fires of interest. But absolutely no one predicted Givenchy as the final designer, so the big reveal came as big surprise to most people.

It's not a shock that Markle's dress generated so much chatter. It's her big day and global eyes would be on the former actor and her frock. While many of the details about the wedding (who would walk Markle down the aisle, the page boys and flower girls, etc.) were announced in the days leading up to the wedding, the dress and the designer remained a total and complete mystery.

Being tasked with designing Markle's wedding dress is like winning the fashion lottery and Givenchy is the winner! This choice was not surprising when based on Markle's everyday, classic style. However, it was definitely unexpected given the predictions for an embellished, sparkly, over-the-top gown. She elected to go with what she is comfortable with and what works for her, and it looked beautiful.

Prior to the ceremony, there were plenty of names being tossed around the fashion circuit as possible designers of the dress and all with good reason.

Ralph & Russo, the house that designed the black and sheer tulle dress she wore for the couple's official engagement photos, was rumored to be the frontrunners for the gig. Bookies were wagering that the Aussie duo were the safe bet.

Erdem, Oscar de la Renta, and Burberry's Christopher Bailey were also said to be in the running for the gig. Others, such as Roland Mouret, Inbal Dror, and Jenny Packham were suggested as possible designers.

Some even speculated that Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton's elegant frock for her wedding to Prince William, might be hired for job.

There was even a rumor that David Emanuel, the designer who created the wedding dress of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, would get the call. Di's epic, puff-sleeved, ivory gown with a massive train is one of the most talked about bridal gowns of the modern era. This writer even wondered if Markle would go totally rogue and choose someone completely unexpected, like Victoria Beckham.

However, no one predicted Givenchy.

Ultimately, Givenchy and Clare Waight Keller were chosen for the dress — a huge surprise given how much people talked about options like Ralph & Russo. Unlike Givenchy, Ralph & Russon is England-based. Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo are now based in London. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo has been designing extravagant wedding dresses for over a decade now. So they were certainly suited for this massive task, even though they ultimately weren't chosen for the design.

The end result is absolutely breathtaking and looked gorgeous on Marke. The color was classic, bright white. The train was intricately detailed with lace — and 16 feet long, making quite the statement. The bodice was simple and tailored. And the fabric looked luxurious..

Ultimately, Markle looks completely gorgeous and the entire look and event was a fairytale-like. People will be talking about this dress (and, of course, that veil) for years and years to come.