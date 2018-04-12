Not much is known about Melania Trump's love life prior to her connection with Donald Trump, a relationship that began when she was 28 years old. But did Melania date anyone before Trump? One man claimed he was Melania's first beau, and that the two shared a coupledom that lasted a few months during her young adulthood in Slovenia.

In an interview with ABC, Jure Zorcic claimed he met Melania (then Melanija Knavs) "like in a movie." They were both in a city, he said, he on his motorbike, she on foot. According to Zorcic, this happened in the summer of 1991, and he described that time as "the beginning of a new political era for us, the city was empty, blocked by the army."

Zorcic said he was very impressed by Melania's style (he called one leather ensemble "the most fashionable" outfit he'd ever laid eyes on). Melania reportedly agreed to get a coffee with him, and Zorcic claimed they spent that summer together, going on several dates to the Croatian Sea with their friends.

But Melania always wanted to get away from Slovenia, according to Zorcic. "She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion," he told ABC News. Shortly thereafter, Melania would move to split her time between Paris and Milan, eventually heading to New York in 1996.

Melania Trump is famous now for being the FLOTUS, but she was pretty well known before moving to 1600 Pennsylvania, too. Married for over 13 years now, Melania met Trump when she was just 28 years old, seven years after Zorcic claims he dated her.

A profile on the first lady in Vanity Fair from last year reported that Melania's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said Melania didn't date much after moving to the United States, "due to her 'extensive travel schedule' as a model."

Melania's modeling agency set her up with her first roommate in the city, a photographer named Matthew Atanian. He told Vanity Fair that Melania did not display much fascination with young adult night life or even building friendships. The magazine quotes Atanian as saying, "She drank a lot of water. ... She was looking to make money [as a model].”

Then Melania met Trump at a party during New York's fashion week in 1998. The two started dating, and Atanian says he gave Melania a hard time about it. He told Vanity Fair that Melania defended her decision to date Trump, saying, "He’s a real man."

The two married in 2005, but their relationship has been depicted as less than ideal. When Trump emerged as a potential Republican candidate, an interview he and Melania did with Howard Stern resurfaced. Mother Jones outlined the way Melania was treated during that radio bit, describing the 1999 interview as "sex- and harassment-filled." Several recent allegations of infidelity have led a majority of Americans to conclude Trump has cheated on Melania during their marriage. The White House denies all the allegations of discord in the relationship.

Details about Melania's love life — other than with Trump — stay pretty much under the radar. When confronted with a question in late March about the alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Stormy Daniels, a spokesperson for the first lady said Melania is "focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects."