Spoilers ahead for Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War lived up to its astronomical hype. The only aspect that might have fallen short was the fact that there was just one post-credits scene, since Marvel fans are so used to getting two. The one scene that the movie did include was all you needed though, because the person who Nick Fury texted in Infinity War happened to be Captain Marvel. Nick's final act before being vaporized with the rest of the Avengers crew sent out a signal to an image of a star that Marvel comics fans will easily recognize as the one that Captain Marvel dawns on her suit. To understand why this is so exciting, you need to first learn just how powerful Captain Marvel is.

Fortunately, you'll get a chance to do that with the Captain Marvel film, starring Brie Larson as the titular superhero, coming out on March 6, 2019. Yet again, the MCU has proven that it's always about 10 steps ahead of its audiences. While the upcoming Captain Marvel film takes place in the '90s, according to Variety, it will provide a solid backstory to the hero that Infinity War's post-credit scene suggests will save the day. She's up to the challenge, too, according to Marvel's president Kevin Feige.

While walking the red carpet at the world premiere of Infinity War, Feige told Variety, "You're gonna get the most powerful superhero that we've ever introduced, with I think one of the most unique and inspiring origin stories." Feige was referring to Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, and he's not wrong, considering the superhero's comic book roles.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carol Danvers originally had the role of Ms. Marvel, according to Marvel's wiki, as Captain Marvel was originally a male superhero in the comics. Carol had started working in the Air Force after high school which led to the C.I.A. later recruiting her for intelligence work. That led Carol to work closely with Nick Fury, but it wasn't until she went to work for N.A.S.A. that the transformation into Ms. Marvel took place, because Captain Marvel (the man) worked there. When Carol got caught in a fight between Captain Marvel and his enemy Colonel Yon-Rogg, she got hit by an explosion alongside Mar-vell which melded her human genes with Mar-vell's alien genes. So began Carol Danvers' career as Ms. Marvel.

After Carol first appeared in a Marvel comic in 1968, with Marvel Super-Heroes Vol 1 13, her character had a long history as Ms. Marvel. As Vox points out, Ms. Marvel eventually gained the abilities to fly and use heightened strength, and she also obtained a "seventh sense." Despite all of these powers, Ms. Marvel continuously faced sexist stereotypes and she even a disturbing rape scene in one comic, Vox reports. Then, a 2005 comic series which joined House of M/ Decimation included a story about Scarlet Witch creating a new reality out of people's dreams, which included Ms. Marvel becoming Captain Marvel. Finally, in 2012 that dream became reality with the comic Captain Marvel #1.

Not only will Captain Marvel explore Carol Danvers' fascinating superhero story for the first time, but it will also offer Marvel fans a new glimpse at Nick Fury than they're used to. "To see a version of Nick Fury who's reached a point in his career where he thought the wars over and the best days are behind him,” Feige told Variety while on the red carpet. “Certain things he encounters in this movie sets him up for the path where we are 19 films later."

Knowing the close connection that Nick and Captain Marvel have, it also makes Infinity War's end credits scene even more impactful. After that scene, the movie shared the warning, “Thanos will return.” If Carol Danvers could triumph as Captain Marvel after decades of sexist portrayals of a busty Ms. Marvel, she can probably defeat the big bad in Avengers 4.