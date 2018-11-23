Aquaman, the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe, just got a little more magical. A little more royal as well, because Atlantis is getting a visit from the Queen of Genovia. None other than Dame Julie Andrews has a secret role in Aquaman — so, who is she playing?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Andrews has lent her legendary voice to Karathen, an "undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry’s quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds."

Unless you've seen the steamy 1979 R-rated romantic comedy 10, Andrews might not be your first guess for a beach or ocean-related anything. That said, the decision was easy, producer Peter Safran told EW:

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered, and when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.”

Who is Karathen? The character doesn't seem to appear in DC comics. Savvy fans on Twitter think Karathen may be the creature at the end of the latest trailer. If so Karathen is, how does one put this lightly, maybe not the type of being you'd trust to take care of your kids. Is this supposed to be like a Kraken? Scary!

Consider my interest piqued, however, as to why it was essential for Karathen to have Andrews' practically perfect RP English accent. Another related theory is that Karathen is the DCEU's version of Topo, a character that's kind of an octopus/squid/sea monster and looks scary (in some illustrations at least) but is actually a friend and sometimes even a pet to Aquaman. In one version, actually, the character has an ear for music — maybe they are connected and that's why the producers went for Andrews.

Also, since we're all thinking it, is this some kind of Mary Poppins Returns revenge move? Andrews declined to appear in the sequel, which stars Emily Blunt in the titular role, so it's not likely that she took this role in a competing holiday film out of spite. All in good fun, right? The legendary star also recently headlined Julie's Greenroom, a Netflix series for children all about the performing arts, and continues to play Dru's mother in the Despicable Me films.

However, it is a little bit funny that Andrews is appearing in Poppins competition for a very "inside baseball" kind of reason. Aquaman and the DCEU are distributed by Warner Brothers — and one of the reasons that Andrews dazzled audiences as Mary Poppins in the original film is because Jack Warner did not cast her as Eliza Doolittle in the film adaptation of My Fair Lady.

We know this because infamously, when she accepted the Golden Globe for Mary Poppins, Andrews cheekily thanked Warner for "making it all possible."

So Andrews is definitely capable of sass that skirts around the royal etiquette we may expect from her because of the prim, proper, and sugary sweet roles she tends to play on film.

Take that in mind when you do to see Aquaman this December. Whether Karathen is a friend of foe, it will definitely be fun to hear Andrews take on this "key" role in the comic book flick. Maybe we'll get to hear a different side to her — imagine that!