You've been hearing her name more and more recently — Amber Le Bon — the increasingly famous fashion model and DJ with super famous parents to boot. While you may have seen Le Bon appearing in various fashion campaigns, or up on the decks, you may not have really gotten to know her until her recent appearance on BBC1's Celebrity Painting Challenge. And let me tell you, she's been painting the house down. But, if you're looking to learn more about the model, I guess you're wondering who is Amber Le Bon dating. Let's take a look.

Well, it turns out that Le Bon might just be focusing on the painting right now. There haven't been any recent reports of a significant other in her life, and, as of April 4, Smooth Radio writes, Le Bon is thought to be single. Her Instagram doesn't seem to show any signs of there being a flame in her life either, unless you count the multiple adorable snaps of her pug Luigi Le Bon, which I certainly do. The two even spent a swoon-filled New Year's together in 2018, and according to her Instagram post, her pooch even got taken for some long, romantic walks.

Le Bon's kept her love life very lowkey in the past, and it's been a long time since she's had anything official. And who can blame her? This is one super busy model slash DJ. The Daily Mail linked Le Bon with actor Johnny Hynes in June 7, 2012, reporting that "The couple met six months ago," at the time of publication, "and Jonny subsequently plucked up the courage to ask her to a charity rock ball organised by Rick Parfitt Jnr at the Hurlingham Club."

Le Bon, who's daughter to Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, and former supermodel Yasmin Le Bon then confirmed to the paper: "We started dating a few months ago, but before that I hadn’t had a boyfriend for ages. I don’t mind admitting I’m in love. But we’re not going to move in together — I’m far too young for that."

It doesn't look as though that romance played out, however. A couple years after the Daily Mail reported that Le Bon and Hynes were on, the paper broke the news that they were off, as they papped couply pics of Hynes with Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann on Nov. 16, 2014. Likewise, Le Bon was spotted with animal sanctuary owner Dan Kapp. However, it seems that the two are no longer together.

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as I can see, the last man Le Bon was spotted with was a yet-to-be named mystery man, who the Daily Mail captured her out and about with on Valentine's Day 2017. My guess is that she's choosing to focus on all things pugs and painting at the moment, so there might not be room for someone else in her life. Still, you can watch her winning hearts with her art on Celebrity Painting Challenge each Tuesday this April on BBC1 at 8 p.m.