Throughout the course of his career, Anderson .Paak has often shared the spotlight with his son Soul, performing with him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017 and featuring him in the vertical video for "Tints" in 2018. Paak's wife Jaylyn, however, seems to prefer cheering him on from the sidelines rather than taking center stage. He does mention her occasionally in interviews, but they keep their relationship pretty private.

Still, there are a few things we know about the couple. In a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club, Paak explained that he met Jaylyn — then a student in South Korea — at music school. Around the time she had Soul, their first son, Paak was suddenly let go from his job on a marijuana farm, and the two experienced homelessness. They couch-surfed among relatives and friends and even squatted at one point, so she's been by his side through some difficult times. "She's the one who came from Korea, didn't speak [any] English, she's [the one who has] the balls," he said of their rougher times together.

Paak also confirmed to The Breakfast Club that this is his second marriage, but that Jaylyn "is the one that matters."

Shortly after that period, .Paak completed work on his debut mixtape, 2012's O.B.E. Vol. 1, and landed a gig drumming for American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart. Per L.A. Weekly, this allowed him to get back on his feet and keep recording; in 2014, he released his first studio album, Venice, and went on to nab his first Grammy nomination for his 2016 sophomore record Malibu. (He won Best Rap Performance for his song "Bubblin'" in 2019, as well as Best R&B Album for Ventura and Best R&B Performance for "Come Home" in 2020).

As for Jaylyn, she does pretty actively post on Instagram, mostly sharing photos of their family, food, and the occasional couple pic with .Paak. Mostly recently, the two attended the 2020 Grammys with Soul (their second son, Shine, was born in 2017).