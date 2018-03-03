The year 2017 proved to be a big one for the star, but who is Ansel Elgort dating in 2018? The 23-year-old has celebrated milestones like a Golden Globe nomination, being named International Sensation at GQ's Man of the Year Awards, and presenting at the Oscars, but he hasn't done it alone. Hate to break it to any fans hoping they had a shot with the Baby Driver star, but Elgort has a serious girlfriend named Violetta Komyshan, as reported by outlets like Page Six. (But if you follow him on Instagram, you already knew that, because she's all over his page.) At age 21, she is two years younger than her superstar boyfriend, and has also found success in the entertainment industry, which means the two share common ground.

Komyshan is a working dancer with the company BalletNext and has her own growing Instagram fanbase, so she understands what it's like to lead a public life. But even more important than that connection is the fact that the young ballerina has known Elgort from way back when, before his star truly began rising. The two have been dating for an astonishing six years, after meeting as high-schoolers at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia School, a Manhattan institution with a highly-regarded arts program. (It was even the subject of the 1980 movie musical Fame.)

LaGuardia boasts alumni like Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, and Al Pacino, and now the school can add unintentional matchmaking to its list of achievements as well. In a December 2017 interview with Cosmpolitan, Komyshan describes how she and Elgort first crossed paths. She said,

"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something. [One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,” and she’s like, 'Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'"

The two were introduced and became friends, and then began dating around a year later, at the end of Komyshan's sophomore year in 2012.

And while the couple appears rock-solid now, often posting about each other on social media, there were some bumps along the road. Teen Vogue reported in August 2014 that Elgort and Komyshan had ended their two-year relationship due to the former's hectic schedule. He had large roles in both Divergent and The Fault In Our Stars, and was reportedly being pulled in multiple directions by both filming and promotion. A source told Us Weekly, "They tried to navigate his commitments, but between filming and press for the movies [it got difficult]."

Christopher Pearce/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the break was reportedly amicable, and in any case, it didn't last long. Just months later, in January 2015, Us Weekly spotted the high school sweethearts at the airport in Washington D.C., and a source confirmed their reunion, telling the outlet:

"They just missed each other. He thought his schedule was too much to have a girlfriend during, he's been touring nonstop for movies and working on music, but they talked throughout. He didn't really see anyone else seriously while they were split."

It was a test of their relationship, and they seem to have passed: the two have been inseparable since their brief split. They've turned up courtside at basketball games, smooched on red carpets, and aren't shy about proclaiming their love for each other.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a September 2017 interview with E! Online, Elgort effused about his girlfriend, complimenting everything from Komyshan's beauty to her talent to her athleticism. "I need to go to Brooklyn Boulders and work out so I can keep up with her," he told the outlet. Later, when shown a photo he'd taken of his longtime love, that he'd captioned "Obsession," the actor gushed, "Oh, yeah. That's a good photo of her, right?"

Even after six years, these two seem just as in love now as they were in 2012. Just chalk it up to one more thing that's going great for the Oscar-presenting actor just a few years into his 20s.