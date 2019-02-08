Not only did Ariana Grande release her latest and greatest album, Thank U, Next, on Feb. 8, but she also dropped a music video for the insanely catchy "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." If you've already watched the video, you might find yourself seeing double thanks to the singer's doppelgänger. So, who is Ariana Grande's lookalike in the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" video? The girl is none other than Ariel Yasmine, and she's basically the superstar's twin.

In the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" music video, Yasmine stars as the Grande lookalike and the titular "girlfriend" who's dating the "boyfriend," portrayed by Riverdale's Charles Melton. According to Refinery 29, Yasmine recently did a Q&A on her Instagram Story during which she revealed some fun facts about herself. In her story, she told followers that she is 19 years old, a vegetarian, and is of Spanish, German, and Mexican descent.

It's clear from Yasmine's Instagram account (on which she boasts 70,000 followers) that she also works as a model. Additionally, Grande's music video isn't the first one that she's appeared in. Yasmine has actually appeared in a slew of videos including Kodak Black's "Callin My Shots" and Layto's "Little Poor Me," which she considers to be "one of my favorite music videos I have ever done," as she wrote on Instagram. Hopefully her starring turn in Grande's latest music video may just rank up there with her all-time favorites, as well.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

More to come...