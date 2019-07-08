Dark Money is the new BBC series that's about to go straight to the top of your to-watch list. It's a new drama by screenwriter Levi David Addai about sexual abuse in Hollywood and attempts to cover it up. Although the show was in progress before the Weinstein and Cosby scandals were brought to light this series is eerily timely. the show is set to pull on our heartstrings wile exposing corruption in the industry. If you've watched Guerilla and A.D. The Bible Continues, there is a familiar face. But who is Babou Ceesay, who plays Dark Money's Manny?

Ceesay's first major film role was back in 2006 as Billy in Severance, a comedy horror that also stars Danny Dyer. As Interview magazine reports, Ceesay was born in London but grew up in West Africa. He trained as an actor at The Oxford School of Drama and has bagged stage roles including The Overwhelming alongside Andrew Garfield. But Ceesay isn't just a one trick pony, SHOWTIME reports that he studied microbiology at Imperial College London. Ceesay also told Interview magazine that before entered the entertainment world he worked as an internal auditor at Deloitte, which is pretty amazing if you ask me. If you haven't checked out his Instagram you definitely should, it's full of work and press photos with a sprinkling of loved up tributes to his wife Alice. Ceesay looks like a seriously supportive husband to Alice and brother to his sister Ndeyfatou Ceesay, with snaps of both on his page and captions about how great they are. A real life hero.

BBC/The Forge/Des Willie

In an interview with The Guardian he also spoke about racism within the acting world and how he believes the situation is improving slightly saying "it is a lot more interesting now because there is more 'blind casting' going on. In the beginning there were only a couple of times per annum when I would be called for a part that was not necessarily black, but it has increased. That might be partly because I am more experienced now, though. Agents, casting directors, and the big decision-makers in the industry seem to entertain the idea of experimenting." Some of Ceesay's previous roles have been particularly gritty and often have deep and interesting themes at the centre. He stared in the BBC One series Damilola, Our Loved Boy as Richard Taylor, the father of Damilola Taylor, a ten year old boy who was attacked in killed in Peckham, London in 2000.

Ceesay's new role as Manny Mensah in BBC's Dark Money is poised to be one of his best performances yet. Manny is father to Isaac, a 13 year old boy who was plucked from school to play a role in a Hollywood film. Upon his return his parents find out that Isaac has been sexually assaulted by a high profile Hollywood producer. The BBC's synopsis reads "although guilt-ridden, the family decide to accept a substantial pay-off to keep silent, believing the money will help start a new life, enable them to heal and avoid the publicity hell of pressing charges against a celebrity. They are wrong. Damage runs deep, and the price of taking the money may be too high." Sounds like some absolutely must-watch TV.

Dark Money starts 9 p.m., Monday, July 8th on BBC One.