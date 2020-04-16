The main pull of ITV's Quiz was the 2001 Who Want's To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal, but it also gave viewers a glimpse into Charles and Diana Ingram's family life. The couple have three daughters, one of which was played by someone you may recognise as a mini-Harry Styles from his music video for 'Kiwi'. But who is Beau Gadsdon, and where else have you seen her?

Well, she's actually portrayed some pretty major characters... in their younger years. She stood in for Felicity Jones in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (as did her sister Dolly), followed by a young version of Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider's Web. Most recently however, she was a young Princess Margaret in The Crown, the grow-up role reprised by Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter.

Quiz saw a departure from her usual roles, playing alongside her sisters. (Yes, we thought they looked uncannily similar too. IRL sisters would though, wouldn't they?) In the ITV drama, Beau portrayed the eldest of the Ingram's three daughters, Polly. Billie played Darcey, while Dolly took on the role of Pippa. The eldest of the sisters shared a cute snap from on set via her Instagram, @beaugadsdon, ahead of the show's screening.

There are plenty more behind-the-scenes pics where that came from, like her portrayal of young Princess Margaret on The Crown from its first and third series, and as young Jyn Erso in Rogue One.

Gadsdon's next role is in the horror film Censor directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, as detailed on her agent's site. Here, she will be the younger version of Enid, played by Niamh Algar. You'll recognise Algar from the recent Channel 4 series The Virtues, directed by Shane Meadows.

As Bradford newspaper the Telegraph & Argus reports, Censor follows film censor Enid, "who discovers an eerily familiar horror film that speaks directly to her past." Set in 1985, audiences will follow Enid as she "loses her grasp on reality and is dragged into a twisted fairytale." Sounds creepy AF. But certainly not the last we'll see of Gadsdon.