In a matter of minutes Cassie's dad Matt Randolph won Bachelor fans over with one simple impression of Colton. "He seemed like a, you know, guy," Matt said of her daughter's potential future husband. That he is, Matt. Well said. The moment cracked fans up on Twitter, and even Cassie couldn't help laughing at her father's comment. "'He seemed like a guy' HAHAHAHA DAD OMG," she tweeted after the segment aired.

But Matt is more than just that one line. He means so much to his daughter and Cassie has said she is extremely close with her whole family, her dad included. "I love my family. I feel so lucky to have a family that's so close," she told Colton before their hometown date. She also wrote in her Bachelor bio that "the one thing she wouldn't do for love is turn her back on her family." So it makes sense that she told Colton she's looking for a life partner who can be as close with her family as she is.

Colton had an uphill battle with that one, though, because Matt was very concerned about how quickly The Bachelor process goes and how many other people Colton was still dating. He asked Cassie about her feelings: "How can you be sure after that short a time?" And later said in his in the moment interview, "I think you need more than a couple random dates in order to fall in love with someone."

Fans Were Feeling Him, Too

Knowing how logical and practical he is about love and marriage, it wasn't surprising that he was able to quickly and effectively shut down Colton's attempt to ask for Cassie's hand in marriage this soon. Matt said:

"I think that a lifelong commitment, that's big and shouldn't be taken at all lightly — because it is forever in my opinion. And too often it's, I think, done without enough thought. So I feel like as far as the hand in marriage, that would be a premature blessing."

But beyond eviscerating Colton several times that night, Matt is a regular family guy living in California. He and Cassie's mom are still married, and he works out of the San Francisco Bay Area as CEO of the Spear Marketing Group, according to his LinkedIn. He attended Biola University, which is the same college that Cassie later went to for her degree in communication sciences and disorders.

And the family bond runs strong between father and daughter. Cassie once praised her dad in a lengthy Instagram post for Father's Day, writing:

"Happy Father's Day to the very best Dada in the entire world!! Words can't describe how blessed I am to have you as a huge part of my life. I'm more than lucky to have a dad who supports me and cares for me as much as you do. Love you more than anything."

So, if Matt's not 100 percent on board with Colton and this Bachelor process, Cassie may end up not being able to go through with it. Perhaps her father's logic will influence her to leave the show and Colton behind. But, even if she stays and gets engaged, she can likely count on her father's support through this as well. As nervous as he was about how everything on this show is sped up, he also told Cassie that he loved and trusted her. And, at the end of the day, that's what matters most.