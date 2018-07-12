Hidden isn't the only BBC drama set in Wales that you are going to be talking about this summer. Brace yourself, because the record-breaking series Keeping Faith is on its way too. Starring Eve Myles as Faith Howells, the series was a rip-roaring success when it originally premiered online, with 9.5 million viewers tuning in on iPlayer. But who is Eve Myles and where have we seen her before?

If you feel familiar with the image of Myles playing protagonist Faith in that bright yellow raincoat, I'll tell you why. Well, for starters, the original version already aired on Welsh language network S4C, where it also proved to be an absolute smash hit, reports Wales Online. The English version was then kicking about on iPlayer for a bit, earlier on in the year, and garnered a lot of high praise from fans of iconic crime dramas. I mean, it's already is being compared to incredible hit series Broadchurch — which Myles featured too (quite a statement, I know, but make of that what you will). And of course, we all saw what starring in Broadchurch did for Olivia Colman's career. So, I'm definitely predicting big things for Myles once Keeping Faith airs.

But back to why you may recognise Myles. Keeping Faith's leading lady is is a very accomplished Welsh actress, born in Ystradgynlais in July 26 1978. She grew up with a keen interest in boxing, according to Wikipedia, which she sadly had to give up after breaking her knuckle. From a young age, Myles showed an affinity for acting, going on to study it at a higher level. She studied drama in the Royal Welsh College of Music And Drama, which now lists her as an honorary fellow on its website, graduating back in 2000. From there, success came pretty fast.

Her first well-known TV role came when she played Ceri Lewis in Belonging, a BBC Wales hit show that ran until 2009, with Myles playing the character until the show ended. Other early credits include mini-series Tales from Pleasure Beach and the 2003 television drama Colditz.

In 2006, after a small role in Doctor Who opposite Christopher Eccleston, Eve was cast as Gwen Cooper in Torchwood. The post-watershed show saw a group of alien hunters based underneath Cardiff Bay and also starred John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness.

Myles has also secured roles in period dramas like Victoria and Little Dorrit, and also recently starred with Hollywood heavyweights Hugh Grant and Ben Wishaw in the BBC's three-part drama, A Very English Scandal.

Away from acting, Myles is very much a family person. She met her husband fellow actor Bradley Freegard in the National Youth Theatre in 1994, reports The Sun. Recognise him? Well, Freegard actually plays her on-screen husband in Keeping Faith. Together they have had two daughters, Matilda and Siena and she's said she would like to have more children. She told the MailOnline: "If I had my way, I'd keep going until I couldn't have any more. I love being a mum. It's been the making of me."

With shows like Hidden, Requiem, and Keeping Faith becoming their very own genre dubbed "Welsh Noir", according to the Guardian, hopefully many more roles for talented Welsh actors are going to be on our screens before long. Following the success of Keeping Faith online, it's seems fairly acceptable to assume that the BBC will be looking into possibilities for a second season. This suggests to me that with regards to Myles, the best is yet to come.

Keeping Faith premieres on BBC One, Thursday, July 12, at 9 p.m.