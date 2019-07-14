Fans of the hit BBC drama Poldark are preparing to wave goodbye to their favourite captain as the final ever season makes its debut this week. The show's cast, which includes the likes of leading-man Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Ruby Bentall, will once again reprise their roles and tell the adapted story of Winston Graham's famed novel series. Poldark's last outing is also set to welcome a batch of new characters, one of which is played by actor Freddie Wise. But who is Freddie Wise? Here's all you need to know about the Poldark newbie.

According to the his official portfolio, Freddie Wise is a British actor with experience in film, television, and stage. Wise has previously appeared in six major theatre productions, including The Young Gentleman, Leap in the Dark, and The Cherry Orchard — and according to the Radio Times, the actor is also set to appear in Disney's upcoming fantasy sequel, Maleficent 2.

According to the BBC, Wise will appear in the final series of Poldark as Geoffrey Charles Poldark. During an interview with the broadcaster, the actor described his casting in the hit drama as "surreal," and went on to reveal that his family are already massive fans of the show. Speaking to the BBC, he said, "my mum and my sister are huge Poldark fans so were quite aggressive in their well-wishings for my auditions. I genuinely still can’t believe that I am in a show that is going to be seen by so many people! Everyone on set was so lovely that when I was filming I was allowed to just be in the moment and tell the story without feeling any pressure."

As mentioned previously, the fifth season of Poldark is set to be the last ever, however, the show's executive producer, Karen Thrussell, previously teased that the BBC series could be revisited in the future. Speaking to the Radio Times, she said, "this will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future may bring." These comments may have emerged from the fact that following the upcoming final series, there will still be five unadapted Winston Graham novels set in the Poldark universe. When quizzed about the remaining books, Thrussell went on to say, "there are five more books we could do in future possibly. If we did a Poldark six — and a lot of us would like to do it — it wouldn’t be for a few years yet." So, the possibility of more Poldark action is very much a possibility, but for now at least, we'll have to say our goodbyes.

According to the BBC, the fifth series of Poldark starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 on BBC One — and if like me, you'd like to catch up with this brilliant period drama just in time for the new series, you can find the first three seasons on Netflix UK.

