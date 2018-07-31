Fear not. If, like myself, you can’t bear the thought of seeing out the rest of the summer reality TV-free, then I have good news; there are only a few weeks until Celebrity Big Brother starts. Yep, now that Love Island is all over, it's time to swap the beach villa in Mallorca for a plush pad in Hertfordshire. But who is going to be on Celebrity Big Brother 2018? Well, there are a lot of names in the hat, and let me tell you, the rumoured line-up sounds epic.

The new series, which is going to be hosted by Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal, will be kicking off on Friday, August 17, according to The Sun. Some reports suggest that this could be the show's last ever season. However, when I decided to contact Big Brother, a spokesperson for the show tells me that no decision has been made as of yet: "The situation remains unchanged; Big Brother is currently contracted until the end of the year, there’s no update on future series beyond 2018."

But what about these rumoured housemates? Are the famous faces below definitely the celebs that'll be entering the house in August? A Channel 5 spokesperson wasn't able to confirm or deny the reports, however, as we've learnt from previous series, there's no smoke without fire. So here are the names tipped for Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

1 Samantha Grant (Meghan Markle's sister) Good Morning Britain A potential housemate with U.S. connections is the sister of the Duchess of Sussex, Samantha Grant. Not one to shy away from the public eye, when asked whether she would be interested in entering the house, Grant told Good Morning Britain: "I’ve worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on?” However, when pressed for confirmation she said: "Erm, well, I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so, I don’t want to find myself in locks and stocks, quite frankly. It wouldn’t be becoming." I reached out to Grant's publicist for comment, however, they were not able to confirm or deny whether she will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

2 Ryan Thomas Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ryan Thomas is entering the house this year, claims The Sun. The former Coronation Street actor is no stranger to reality TV after taking part in The Island with Bear Grylls last year. A source told the paper: "Ryan quit Corrie because he wanted to make more money and reality TV is the way to do that." Perhaps hoping to follow in the footsteps of his two brothers, Scott and Adam who appeared on Love Island and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, we might be seeing a bit more of this Manc charmer. I have contacted Ryan's rep for comment.

3 Gabby Allen Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabby Allen first appeared on our screens during Love Island 2017. Since then, she has been a busy bee after landing a book deal, according to Celebs Now, launching a fitness app, and developing her own bootcamp work outs. Sadly, she broke up with Love Island beau, Marcel Somerville, after the series finished, The Sun reports, but she is now enjoying the single life. According to The Sun, a source close has claimed that Allen "is up for" Celebrity Big Brother as she thinks "it would be nice to showcase herself as an individual." I have contacted Gabby's rep for comment.

4 Brendan Cole Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He was axed from Strictly Come Dancing after 14 years on the show earlier this year. So Brendan Cole will undoubtedly be looking for his next project this summer. The Radio Times has speculated that the former BBC pro dancer is one to keep your eye on this year. According to the magazine, he may very well be following in the footsteps of co-star James Jordan who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother more than once. I have contacted Brendan's rep for comment.

5 Sinitta Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans are more accustomed to seeing Sinitta mingling with Simon Cowell on The X Factor rather than engaging with the common folk. However, speaking to OK! magazine, the former pop star hinted that she may be entering the house this summer as she joked about her rider: "I want my puppy to visit me. I asked for a bodyguard, who would stand with me at all times, especially when I'm asleep. If they provide alcohol then I want tequila because it's all I drink. Quite reasonable, really." All fair demands, I would say. I have contacted Sinitta's rep for comment.

6 Bobby Norris Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity Big Brother loves a bit of glamour and drama, so who better to enter the house that The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris? Speaking to The Sun, he hinted that it's a very real possibility. He said: "I've watched it literally since series one day one, and I'm on BOTS most series to be fair and I think I'd quite fancy the challenge of doing it, because I'm such a fan of the show." I have contacted Bobby's rep for comment.

7 Stormy Daniels Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) is perhaps best known for claiming to have had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump — an allegation he has always denied. Following the media scandal, the Mail on Sunday has suggested that Daniels has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother. A source told the publication: "This is a real coup for the show – it will give it global pick-up." I have contacted Stormy's rep for comment.

8 Noel Edmonds Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Noel Edmonds is a small screen legend, so some do find it a little bit surprising that he is yet to have starred on Celebrity Big Brother. However, a source has told the Daily Star Sunday that 2018 may be his year. According to the unnamed person, Channel 5 bosses would love to get Edmonds on board. The source said: "He isn’t someone who can be easily convinced to do a reality show, but they’re doing their best to get him to sign on the dotted line." I have contacted Noel's rep for comment.

9 Kirstie Alley Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The U.S. actress is famous for her roles in Star Trek and Cheers. Now, rumour has it that she's set for the Celebrity Big Brother house. "Kirstie is the biggest name to sign on the dotted line so far for this year’s show," a source told The Sun online. "She’s a Hollywood legend and has plenty of juicy stories to tell." I have contacted Kirstie's rep for comment.

10 Jonathan Van Ness David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another U.S. star tipped for the Celebrity Big Brother house is Jonathan Van Ness, who first appeared our screens last year in Netflix's Queer Eye as the self care icon we all really needed. "Bosses know what a hit Queer Eye has become and everyone’s obsessed with Jonathan," a source told The Sun. And oh, aren't we all? However, there are questions over whether Jonathan could actually make the jump over the Atlantic to spend the summer in the house. I have contacted Jonathan's spokesperson for comment.

11 Chloe Ayling chloeayling97 on Instagram You may remember Chloe Ayling as the model who broke headlines in 2017 for being kidnapped. Although the case faced scepticism at the time, her captor has now been sentenced to 16 years in jail, as the Guardian reports. Whilst she told the Guardian she wouldn't be interested in doing Celebrity Big Brother "for now", a source told The Sun: "She is obviously incredibly glamorous, so producers are really keen to get her on board." I have contacted Chloe's rep for comment.