It seems we will never run out of hot tea to spill about Stormy Daniels. After she was arrested earlier this month for “touching” patrons at an Ohio strip club, the Columbus Division of Police stated that Daniels was only arrested because vice cops were at the club for an ongoing investigation into human trafficking and prostitution. But a whistleblower just provided emails that seem to suggest Stormy Daniels' arrest was premeditated.

The Fayette Advocate newspaper published emails from a City of Columbus whistleblower that seem to show correspondence between top ranking detectives and vice officers. One of the arresting officers from Daniels' July 12 arrest, Detective Shana Keckley, sent emails that indicated the officers came to the club specifically to arrest the adult film star while she was on her “Make America Horny Again” tour. Bustle has reached out to the Columbus Division of Police for comment.

Daniels — who’s perhaps best known for suing President Donald Trump over their alleged affair, which Trump denies — didn’t stay under the thumb of the Columbus police for long after her arrest. The three misdemeanor charges she faced were thrown out 12 hours after her arrest, which Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs later called a “mistake,” according to New York Magazine’s The Cut.

But the emails obtained by the Fayette Advocate show that Keckley sent emails to herself featuring news stories about Daniels’ Ohio appearance, photographs of the adult film star, and videos of her dancing. There was even a map with directions to the club Daniels was performing at, the Advocate reported. And time stamps show this happened days before Daniels came to town.

After Daniels was arrested, Keckley reportedly announced that she’d arrested Daniels and seemed to brag about it, telling a colleague: “thank me in person later.”

She wrote, “I got the elements….we arrested Stormy this morning, she is in jail.” The Advocate said elements are “the burden police officers must meet in order to make an arrest.”

The anonymous whistleblower who provided The Advocate with the insider information had a lot to say about the emails, and alleged they were something of a silver bullet.

“Keckley and her fellow officers were there because of Stormy and only because of Stormy,” the whistleblower said to the newspaper. “The emails definitely show that the police lied about it being a prostitution and human trafficking mission.”

Columbus police never directly responded to The Advocate’s request for comment. But Stormy Daniels’ lawyer did.

Attorney Michael Avenatti told The Advocate that the emails were “very disturbing.”

“We will get to the bottom of this one way or the other,” he said.

He’d alleged all along that the arrest was politically motivated and a “setup.”

On Twitter on Wednesday after The Advocate’s story broke, he also made a statement and vowed to figure out what happened.

“This is extremely disturbing,” Avenatti tweeted. “I intend on getting to truth and the bottom of who ordered @StormyDaniels arrested and why. It appears that I was correct when I stated it was politically motivated.”

Avenatti told The Advocate that City Attorney Zach Klein told the lawyer he'd look into the reasons behind the arrest.

The Advocate reported that Klein’s office decided to issue a directive to the Columbus Division of Police asking them to stop making arrests under the law that was applied to Daniels' arrest. The Ohio law prohibits patrons from touching nude or seminude dancers unless they are members of the dancer’s immediate family.