The first White House Correspondents' Dinner of Donald Trump's presidency also marked a big night for a certain Patriot Act star. Hasan Minhaj hosted the event, and before he took the stage, he arrived to the dinner with a very important person on his arm: his wife. So who is Hasan Minhaj's wife? As it turns out, Beena Patel Minhaj has just as impressive of a career as her comedian husband.

Although Beena maintains a pretty quiet presence on social media — her Twitter doesn't seem to exist and her Instagram is locked up tight — if you follow Hasan, chances are you've caught a glimpse or two of her already. She appears on his Instagram feed every once in awhile, and they seem like a couple who is perfectly matched After all, according to The New York Times, they're college sweethearts who dated for years before tying the knot in 2014, so they've been together for a long time now.

But these photos couldn't even begin to sum up who Beena really is, because she's so much more than one half of this dynamic power couple.

According to her LinkedIn page, Beena received a Doctor of Public Health from UCLA in 2013. These days, she's working as a management consultant at MedAmerica after leaving her job in LA, where she worked with homeless patients.

And aside from all of her career accomplishments, it sounds like Beena has been quite a force in Hasan's life as well. It's rare that he discusses his wife publicly, but in a December 2016 interview with The New York Times, Hasan explained how his life changed when they got married and moved in together. He said:

“Beena and I didn’t move in together until we got married. We kept it very traditional — Mom, Dad, if you’re reading this — so I had to evolve very quickly. I went from Scarface photos to family photos. I’d never had throw pillows in my life, but I’ve now become accustomed to them. And I will say that scented candles are really nice.”

Beena's impact on Hasan's life was obviously a big one — especially since it changed his home decor. In April 2018, Beena and Hasan welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, whose name has never been made public. And when it comes to Hasan and Beena's family, it seems like their life will remain off limits as far as his comedy goes.

"I respect the privacy of the people who I love, and they didn’t sign up for this," Hasan said in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair. So if you're looking for more than a few Instagram glimpses into his relationship with Beena, you may be out of luck.