British acting heartthrob James Norton is perhaps best known for his work on TV dramas including War & Peace, and ITV's Grantchester, the fourth series of which gets underway this week. In addition to his impressive television resumé, the 33-year-old has also previously been linked to James Bond. But who is James Norton dating?

Well, sorry ladies, because the Black Mirror star is apparently off the market. According to The Sun, it was revealed back in December 2017 that Norton is dating fellow actor, Imogen Poots. The couple appear to enjoy a close relationship, and actually met at work, on the set of the West End production, BelleVille, at the Donmar Warehouse. Previously, Norton has dated actor Jessie Buckley, after meeting on the set of the BBC period drama, War & Peace, back in 2015. In the drama, Norton starred as Prince Andrei Bolkonsky, whilst Buckley portrayed his sister, Marya Bolkonskaya. Norton and current girlfriend Poots appear to keep their cards close to the chest when it comes to details on their relationship, however the pair did make their first public appearance as an official couple at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As previously reported, Norton has been rumoured to be one of the actors in the running to become the next James Bond, after the current 007, Daniel Craig, stands down. According to the Express, Actors including Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Idris Elba have been long-time favourites to take over the coveted role with bookmakers, however when asked by host Eamon Holmes if Bond was "on the agenda" during an interview on ITV's This Morning, Norton said "It's bizarre, and a massive compliment, but it is pure speculation."

This week the detective drama Grantchester will be making it's long-awaited return to ITV, however, after Norton's decision to depart from his role as Reverend Sidney Chambers during the new series, the launch of Series 4 is somewhat bittersweet. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor opened up about his decision to leave the show. He said: "It was a combination of things (why I chose to leave). The Amanda storyline tying up the way it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney’s story," and continued "Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney. It felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy."

Grantchester / ITV

Norton did then praise his experience of working on the hit ITV drama, as well as his soon to be Grantchester replacement, actor Tom Brittney. He said: "It’s been a privilege to play such a wonderful character, but I feel like there are other vicars, other conflicted souls to explore. So it’s time to introduce Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport." However, the actor did reveal that his character's departure from the village was not exactly what he had hoped for. He revealed "I had a couple of light-hearted conversations with some of the producers offering my dramatic, absurd, farfetched versions of his exit,” he said. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a gruesome murder and then the new vicar would have to investigate the crime."

Grantchester airs this Friday, Jan. 11 on ITV1 at 9 p.m.