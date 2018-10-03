Seriously, how good is TV this time of year? Of course, the show on everybody's lips right now is The Cry. It's got some serious talent in it, with the lead role being played by homegrown superstar Jenna Coleman. Having played many a romantic lead in the past, one might wonder, does art imitate life and if so, who is Jenna Coleman dating?

Any die-hard Victoria fans will be pretty excited and let out a super loud "aaaawwww" when they learn that Coleman, who plays a young Queen Vic on the show, is dating her on-screen husband Prince Albert, aka Tom Hughes, and apparently, they fell for each other on set.

Rumours of an off-screen romance first surfaced back in 2016 when a source told the Mail on Sunday: "The reason the chemistry is so tangible is because they are dating in real life. Those scenes are very real. They are completely hooked on one another. They wanted to keep it quiet because they didn’t want their professionalism called into question."

Although Coleman and Hughes are pretty tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship, before their romance was reported, she spoke very fondly about what it's like to be on set with him. She told the same publication: "It is wonderful because we are very old friends and immediately we have the same tone, the same ideas, and instantly that connection feels very strong."

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While filming Victoria, the pair spend a lot of time with each other. But they don't just hang out one-on-one to rehearse lines. While on-set but off-camera, they hang out together to learn new skills, like how to waltz and how to horse-ride. In between scenes, he also taught her how to play the piano. Coleman commented: "I’ve wanted to learn for ages so it was the perfect opportunity. He is an amazing musician." So sweet.

However, the couple don't like to reveal too much about what goes on behind closed doors. In fact, last month, Coleman gave her first interview "in years" to the Guardian, and made it clear she did not want to discuss her relationship. However, when asked if she was happy with Hughes, she told the paper: "Oh God, yes."

Hughes, a successful actor has starred in films like Red Joan, as well as TV shows like The Game and he also does a flippin' good job in Agatha Christie's Marple, which some might say is an essential skill as a ubiquitous British actor.

Meanwhile, Coleman has been acting for a long time too. The Blackpool-born lass landed her first major TV role as Jasmine Thomas in Yorkshire based soap Emmerdale. She then went on to other things, namely to star in BBC's tough-as-nails high school drama Waterloo Road, and as one of the Doctor's sidekicks, alongside Matt Smith, in Doctor Who.

BBC on YouTube

Although she is best known for her role as Victoria, this might well be about to change. Currently starring in The Cry, Coleman finds herself as the star role in the highly prized BBC1 Sunday night 9 p.m. slot. After Bodyguard finished, fans (including me) were low-key bereft and didn't think they would be able to find anything to fill that white-knuckle-ride-thriller hole. But hey, old Beeb always has your back, babes.

One hour of initially slightly confusing and very uncomfortable viewing, fans got what they wanted — a bit of mystery and a lot of thrills. Coleman has so far received rave reviews for her portrayal of Joanna in The Cry, and I for one, can't wait for the next instalment.

Catch Coleman over on The Cry on BBC1 at 9 p.m. on Sunday, if you can deal with all the drama that is.