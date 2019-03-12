Dorit Kemsley's ex dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juice has been the driving force behind all of the drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 so far. However, there is a (human) name in the mix as well: John. Actually, there are two of them: John Sessa and John Blizzard. John Sessa is Lisa's partner in the Vanderpump Dogs and is a little more recognizable. But this John Blizzard guys from RHOBH is more of a mystery.

He's not a Bravolebrity (yet), but there is some scoop on the highly gossiped about John, especially after the March 5 episode. Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd read printouts of John's text conversations with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. And, yes, the texts were all about Dorit and Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. Of course. Still, there is a lot more to this guy than an a dog adoption gone awry.

John is the Vanderpump Dogs Events Coordinator according to a Feb. 12 Bravo blog post that Teddi wrote. In his Instagram biography, John Blizzard included "Events + PR for @vanderpumpdogs."

During the Season 9 premiere episode, LVP said that John and Teddi are close friends, but Teddi denied that in that same Bravo blog post. Teddi said, "No, we were not close friends and did not speak regularly." Teddi went on to explain, He worked for Lisa and Vanderpump Dogs and so of course, through my continual support of Vanderpump Dogs, like all the times I’d go in with Slate and the charity ride I had done for them earlier in the year, to which he was the only employee to show up, we would chat and such."

She added, "So, I don’t know why it would behoove Lisa to exaggerate like that to Dorit."

Now that we know who John Blizzard is not: i.e. a close friend of Teddi's, what do we know about who he is? According this Instagram biography, he is originally from Dallas, Texas and has some very major ties to the city. Real Housewives of Dallas cast members LeeAnne Locken, Cary Deuber, D'Andra Simmons, and Kameron Westcott all follow John on Instagram and have attended several charity events with him.

Unfortunately, the Dallas import might be in over his head with the Beverly Hills women. On Feb. 11, just one day before the Season 9 premiere, John posted a scenic photo with the caption "Calm before the storm... #RHOBH #ImActuallyANicePerson #DontJudgeMe #TVShowsAreScary." He wasn't wrong. This has been a ruff season, dog pun intended. Not only that, but John has limited the comments on his recent Instagram post. Could this be in response to the failed dog adoption storyline? It just might be.

Before he became such an integral part of the Real Housewives drama, John was a fan of the franchise. On Jan. 27, he posted photos with Dallas Housewife LeeAnne Locken, Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Gina Kirschenheiter, and Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard. They were all in the Los Angeles area for Andy Cohen's Real Housewives-filled baby shower.

John is also Vanderpump Rules fan, which makes sense since he works for Lisa. He posted a photo with Ariana Madix to celebrate the Season 7 premiere in December. John even went to Lala Kent's engagement party back in December 2018.

Unfortunately for John, his name has been brought up a lot on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but he hasn't had a chance to share his side of the story. Yet. Nevertheless, there's a lot more to him than this one (never-ending) incident. When it comes down to it, he is a charitable guy with an enthusiasm for Bravo TV shows — hopefully he can stay on good terms with Lisa and her frenemies this season.