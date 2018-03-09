After the huge box-office success of Wonder Woman last summer, fans of the comic book adaptation have been patiently waiting to get more details on the film's highly anticipated sequel. Recent news that Kristen Wiig will be playing Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 has seemingly increased that hype, with fans now wanting to know more about the role and the character's mysterious background.

Cheetah, who was first introduced in the DC Comics Wonder Woman in 1943, has long served as a major adversary to the comics titular hero, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Throughout the years, there have been four different incarnations of the villainous character since her emergence in the '40s. However, THR reported that the most popular version of Cheetah didn't surface until much later when the character appeared as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva in 1987. Although it's currently unclear which version of Cheetah Wiig will take on in the film's sequel, THR reported that the forthcoming narrative will be set during the Cold War 1980s.

As the third manifestation of the character, Dr. Minerva is described by fan sites as a British archaeologist who will go to any lengths to secure precious artifacts. Born the heir of a vast fortune, it's indicated that Minerva's life took a drastic change after an expedition into an African jungle. Selfish and obsessive in personality, Minerva will stop at nothing to obtain the magical powers which allow her to eventually transform into Cheetah. In the comics, Dr. Minerva attempts to trick Wonder Woman into losing her powerful Golden Lasso, and later tries to forcefully obtain it under the guise of Cheetah.

Director Patty Jenkins made the huge announcement about Wiig's participation in the film via Twitter on Friday. Jenkins wrote,

"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot."

Wiig, whose casting is the first major confirmation for Wonder Woman's second coming, has reportedly been in talks to play the character for some time now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gal Gadot will be returning to reprise the lead role of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince alongside Wiig, allowing fans to see two powerful female characters face off as heroine vs. villain in the new film. Following up on Jenkins' sentiments, Gadot also took to social media to gush about Wiig joining the film. She tweeted,

"I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!"

Most notably known for her time on Saturday Night Live and performances in comedic movies such as Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and Friends With Kids, Wiig has more recently stepped out of the genre to take on more dramatic roles in films such as Hateship Loveship and The Martian. Perhaps a bit out of her comfort zone,Wonder Woman 2, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019, will become Wiig's first appearance in a superhero film.

Fans of the film seem to be on board with the decision to cast Wiig as Wonder Woman's nemesis in the upcoming movie. The news quickly became a trending topic on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made.

The first Wonder Woman movie became one of the biggest successes for the DC Extended Universe film franchise, earning a whopping $821.8 million in box office's worldwide, according to Entertainment Weekly. It's the first female superhero film to garner such a a strong outcome.

With Wiig now joining forces with Jenkins and Gadot, it's safe to say that the Wonder Woman sequel is going to be majorly kickass.