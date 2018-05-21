The much-anticipated royal wedding has come and gone, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now officially husband and wife. While it's nearly impossible to feel anything but happy for the adorable couple, many fans of Prince Harry can't help but feel slightly disappointed that their (minuscule) chance of marrying into the royal family is gone. If you can relate and are still dreaming of the possibility of one day meeting and falling in love with an attractive royal, though, good news: there's always Louis Spencer. Who is Louis Spencer, you ask? Prince Harry's cousin, for one — and also single and very attractive, for two. Yep, Spencer is officially the royal family's new most eligible bachelor, and probably your new royal crush.

Spencer doesn't get quite as much attention as his very famous cousins, so here's a quick crash course on him. For starters, his full name is Louis Frederick John Spencer, Viscount Althorp — which is quite a mouthful, I know. Spencer is the son of Charles Spencer, who is the 9th Earl Spencer and also Princess Diana's brother. This makes Spencer Prince William and Prince Harry's first cousin. He's lived a bit of an elusive life so far, but Spencer showed up to the royal wedding on May 19 along with his sisters, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Kitty Spencer, as well as his mother, Victoria Aitken (née Lockwood), looking as glamorous and elegant as ever. Look at that tux! The beard! It's almost too much.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Born on Mar. 14, 1994 (aka pi day!), Spencer is 24 years old, and he's currently in line to inherit his father's title, making him the heir to the earldom of Spencer. As Cosmopolitan points out, that means his future wife will be a countess. Spencer is actually an aristocrat, meaning he isn't technically a royal, but hey — the specifics don't matter.

The title also comes with Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, which was built back in 1508 and boasts a total of 90 rooms. And not that money matters, but his family fortune is estimated to be around the $196 million mark, which is, uh, a good chunk of change.

Unfortunately, we don't see a lot of Spencer if there isn't some sort of important royal function going on — before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19, he was last officially spotted at Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011. That's seven years ago! So, yeah, he's very private, and doesn't have any social media accounts in a public capacity. One of the few times he was spotted on Instagram was when he appeared on Nicki Minaj's feed in 2015 after a London concert — and based off of the caption Minaj posted with the photo, it's probably safe to say that Spencer made an impression with that one appearance alone: "Check out our wedding photo [...] no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys."

Aside from that, there have been reports that he is going to school at the University of Edinburgh. Hello also reported that Spencer spent much of his life in South Africa with his sisters. In fact, according to Hello, his older sister Kitty is in the public eye much more often — she's a model and is known as Dolce & Gabbana's muse. Though Spencer himself hasn't spoken out much, Kitty has praised her younger brother in the press before, so it's safe to say that he's probably a nice guy as well. New royal crush alert, am I right?

Now, let's just hope that Spencer spends a little more time in the public eye so that we can all pine over him, yes?