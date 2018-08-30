Indefinitely parting ways with One Direction two years ago (I know, the pain is still raw), Louis Tomlinson is doing pretty damn well for himself. He's launched a solo career, secured himself a place on the X Factor judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, and he also bought his own football club, Doncaster Rovers. Not bad, eh? But I can't be the only one hoping he is sharing all this excitement with a special someone, so who is Louis Tomlinson dating?

Turns out, Tomlinson is pretty low-key when it comes to his personal life, which is understandable when you're one of the most recognisable faces on the entire planet. However, he has confirmed that he is in a happy relationship with girlfriend Eleanor Calder — although, the couple hasn't always been so content. In fact, they've had some serious ups and downs over the years.

Beginning their relationship in 2011 according to The Sun, Calder and Tomlinson have been pretty on-and-off, and went through a pretty lengthy off period in 2015. It was during this split that the One Direction star began dating American stylist Briana Jungwirth "after being introduced by mutual friends," according to the tabloid. Following their brief relationship, the couple became parents, welcoming baby boy Freddie into the world in January 2016.

However, after becoming parents, Tomlinson and Jungwirth weren't together in the traditional sense, according to People. "They are both really happy and although they aren't in a relationship, their friendship is extremely strong and they are both really excited about the baby," a source told the magazine at the time.

Instead, in the lead up to Freddie's birth, Tomlinson reportedly started dating actress Danielle Campbell in November 2015. Their relationship was later confirmed in April 2016 via an adorable photo posted by Tomlinson on Instagram simply captioned: "Lucky."

However, the romance did not last. Just a few months later, The Sun reported that Tomlinson and Campbell split in January 2017.

It was shortly after their break-up that Tomlinson reportedly reunited with Calder. The One Direction later confirmed the relationship was back on during an interview on ITV's Lorraine, whilst chatting about his song 'Back to You'.

Even though Tomlinson states that the song isn't directly related to him, as opposed to other songs that he has written, he still takes into account the similarities between the lyrics and his relationship with Calder.

"It is coincidental definitely, but I would never describe Eleanor as that person in that relationship because, you know, that relationship is very very intense," Tomlinson said.

"Maybe, it's kind of your own interpretation of the song, maybe they're not right for each other and maybe they are, but that's certainly not the case for Eleanor. She's ace."

Better still, Calder took to Instagram earlier this year to post a sweet Valentine's Day photo of Tomlinson, with the caption: "Happy vday #myboyfriendisfitterthanyours."

I contacted Tomlinson's rep to see if there was any comment on the relationship, however, am yet to hear back. But I think it's pretty obvious that these two have got their relationship back on track.

Honestly, I wish all the best to Tomlinson and Calder, and will continue to secretly wish to see the two of them alongside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field during this series of X Factor.