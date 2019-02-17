Whenever I watch the first episode of a new series, I often find my mind is preoccupied with trying to place where I've seen certain actors before. I can guarantee that I'll be doing the same thing on Sunday night when I sit down to watch Traitors, especially since my bae Keeley Hawes is back and portraying yet another member of Parliament. One face you may also recognise is the actor portraying Hugh Fenton. So who is Luke Treadaway, and what else has he starred in?

Raised in the rural village of Sandford in Devon, Treadaway's love of performance started pretty early on. According to the Evening Standard, Treadaway first found an interest in acting playing alongside his twin brother Harry (who is also an actor) in their garden. From there, both went on to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA), as well as performing with the National Youth Theatre. It was also during their time at NYT that they also became friends with Matt Smith. "He was leaning out of the window and was the first person we met when we arrived. We've been best mates ever since," he told The Independent in 2013. Talk about an iconic trio.

While they pursued the same passions throughs training at LAMDA, Luke and Harry didn't want their physical similarities as twins to define them, especially when it came to their wardrobes. "I think that's a bit strange to [dress twins the same]. They've enough of an uphill struggle to make their own identity. It's weird," he told The Independent in 2013. That's not to say they're not partial to starring alongside one another, as they portrayed conjoined twins Tom and Barry Howe in Brothers of the Head, a 2005 adaptation of Brian Aldiss' 1977 science fiction novel.

Jay Brooks/Channel 4

Harry then went on to star in the 2007 biopic of Joy Division's Ian Curtis titled Control, and 2009's Fish Tank, before landing the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein on Penny Dreadful. Luke, on the other hand, focused his attention on television and National Theatre productions, including the lead role of Albert in the original War Horse, and the portrayal of Christopher Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time which earned him an Olivier award in 2013.

But you'll probably recognise him most as James Bowen in the heartwarming 2016 biopic A Street Cat Named Bob and through is portrayal of Vincent Rattrey in Sky Atlantic's psychological thriller Fortitude. And now you'll be even more familiar with the actor thanks to his role as Hugh Fenton in Traitors. A newly-elected MP, Fenton is "determined to fight for what he believes in" (as described in a statement sent to Bustle UK), and falls for the beautiful Feef (portrayed by Emma Appleton). What's unbeknownst to Fenton is that he is pretty precious cargo when it comes to Feef's objective in uncovering a Russian spy within the government.

"It was really exciting to read. It was one of the best scripts I've read. it's one of the best crews and casts I've worked with," he said in the statement. "If it's half as interesting to watch as it was to read and it was to make, then it will be a really amazing show people will enjoy."

Traitors premieres on Sunday (Feb. 17) on Channel 4 at 9 p.m.