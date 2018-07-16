Get ready to have your world turned Upside Down. On Monday, July 16, Netflix's official Twitter account unveiled a Stranger Things Season 3 teaser, presented in a very fun, '80s commercial-like format. And while the promo mostly focused on various aspects of Hawkins, Indiana's brand new Starcourt Mall, it also gave viewers a first look at two Season 3 characters: Hawkins' Number One Babysitter, Steve Harrington and newcomer Maya Hawke, who will play Robin on Stranger Things. The two of them make a brief cameo at the end of the clip, serving as two workers at the mall's new ice cream parlor, Scoops Ahoy, fully equipped with sailor costumes and everything.

Of course, seeing Steve is always a delight, but all eyes can't help but turn to his new coworker. Who is this Robin person, and what role will she play in Stranger Things' newest installment? As of now, the series is keeping details about Hawke's character securely under wraps (because, hey, it wouldn't be Stranger Things without an air of mystery), however, she's been described by Variety as being an "alternative girl bored with her mundane day job. She seeks excitement in her life and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins."

Personally, it's hard to imagine not thinking your job is exciting when it consists of ice cream and hanging out with Steve Harrington, but to each their own, I suppose. Perhaps she'll serve as a possible new love interest for Hawkins' redeemed golden boy, or maybe she ends up being another escapee from the Hawkins Lab. (Fans have met Eleven and Eight, but that still potentially leaves nine others out there who suffered at the hands of Dr. Brenner.)

Either way, it's clear Hawke will play a pivotal role in the show moving forward, though this definitely isn't the actor's first introduction to the spotlight. Hawke starred as Jo March in PBS' miniseries adaptation of Little Women, which came out in the U.S. this past May. Additionally, Hawke comes from very famous roots. Her parents are Hollywood staples Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, according to USA Today. So her talent for acting clearly runs in the family, which is something Hawke is happy to embrace. "I'm not interested in hiding from the fact that my parents are actors," she said during an interview with Vogue UK. "I’m proud of them!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given the immense popularity of Stranger Things, though, Hawke could be well on her way to surpassing her parents in the fame department (which is really saying something). Along with showcasing Starcourt Mall's many exciting attributes — it has a food court, a Gap, and a Waldenbooks store — the teaser also suggests that the mall will be completed by "next summer," leaving many fans to believe that Season 3 will makes its debut in the summer of 2019. (Bustle reached out to Netflix for confirmation as to whether this is a hint about Stranger Things' season 3 release date, but the network said it could not confirm an official premiere date at this time.)

Regardless, Robin is definitely giving off some pretty great Robin Sparkles vibes, which How I Met Your Mother fans are sure to appreciate, so to that extent, she's already proving to be a very memorable character. If she busts out her own version of "Let's Go To The Mall" you won't hear any complaints from this direction.

imawesomeandbea on YouTube

This teaser may actually prove to offer more questions than answers about the upcoming third season, but at the very least, viewers have some new footage of Stranger Things to obsess over and ponder what it all could mean for the residents of Hawkins. Sure, the mall looks great, but this town is a magnet for trouble, so it's only a matter of time until things go sideways — or should I say, Upside Down?