Despite the internet's vested interest in his love life, it's never been entirely clear who Michael B. Jordan is dating. The Black Panther star is private about his relationships, and he seems to prefer that it stay that way. In fact, he's been quite candid about how difficult the trappings of fame make it to date.

"[If you're seen with someone], they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are," he told GQ in 2018. "And now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough."

As such, Jordan said that his dating life has been stunted. "My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm f*cking lacking at," he continued. "I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

That hasn't hampered the speculation. Jordan was photographed supposedly leaving the Met Gala with Kendall Jenner a few years ago, which caused a stir despite sources insisting the two simply happened to be leaving at the same time. And there were a number of rumors that Jordan was dating his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, which Jordan subsequently shut down. "They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he told USA Today. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don't have any control over that."

Most recently he's been linked to If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne and Swedish musician Snoh Aalegra — but only because they appeared in a steamy music video together.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of his heartthrob status, Jordan told USA that it's "something you get used to" and that "it's humbling thing when people care about you." Now, he kind of likes to play into it. You might remember the viral tweet about the girl who broke her retainer because she was clenching her jaw so hard when watching Jordan in Black Panther. He offered to pay her orthodontist bills.

You also might remember when writer Bolu Babalola photoshopped herself into a photo with Jordan, joking that they were old flames who lost touch. They actually met in the weeks following, and Jordan joked with her about it in a playful tweet.

Jordan may think he's pretty inept at dating, but if you want to shoot your shot with him, catching his attention on Twitter might be the way to go.