The Jersey Shore returned with Family Vacation on April 4, and everybody is really growing up with many of the cast members now having kids. And on Thursday, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend — now fiancée! — Lauren Pesce, and posted a series of adorable photos on Instagram of their engagement at a boardwalk. Sorrentino has become a household name thanks to the wild success of Jersey Shore, but who is Mike "The Situation's" fiancée Lauren Pesce? It turns out she’s his college sweetheart.

Sorrentino and Pesce actually got engaged on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Speaking to Us Weekly, Sorrentino said:

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world. I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world."

And the world will definitely be excited to watch the proposal when it airs. Pesce posted on her Instagram a selfie of her (amazing) ring, and a picture of the two of them captioned with "current situation" and the wedding ring emoji.

According to People, Sorrentino and Pesce met in college and dated for almost four years, but took a break when Sorrentino started filming Jersey Shore. Smart move. They got back together after the show wrapped in 2012, and since then, Pesce has been his rock. His now fiancée was his support during his legal issues and struggles with addiction that have plagued his last few years. Sorrentino went to rehab in 2012 and relapsed in 2015, and it was Pesce who was by his side.

Pesce is obviously not just the future Mrs. Situation (although, what an amazing title to have). According to Elite Daily, Pesce used to run her own lifestyle blog called The Style Bae, where she described herself in her bio as "a fashion buyer, bar(re) enthusiast, lifelong blonde and lover of all things golden.♥" Her last post was last year, but maybe she'll start it up again now that she has a wedding to plan. Pesce also says in her bio that she interned at Elle and was a buyer for Saks. She works as a realtor in New Jersey, as Elite Daily notes, according to her LinkedIn page.

Pesce is not a huge fan of how things went down with "The Situation" on the Jersey Shore. She told Us Weekly in 2015, "I definitely didn't follow some of the crazy stuff going on in Jersey Shore. I didn't like a lot of the things he did, but we weren't together! I was just glad he had found success." She is definitely a keeper.

Even though she didn't love Jersey Shore, Pesce she had her own taste of reality television when she joined Sorrentino for the show Marriage Bootcamp, which was apparently a profound experience for the both of them. Sorrentino told Us, "It was a totally different experience for me. It definitely was an eye-opener for sure. It made me vulnerable and open up. We learned a lot about each other."

A big congratulations to the happy couple who have been together for more than a decade! Pesce seems wonderful and like she enjoys tanning as much as Sorrentino, and their engagement at the boardwalk is undeniably adorable. And since Sorrentino loves both Pesce and Jersey Shore so much, don't count out a wedding on-screen. She'll be the perfect Mrs. Situation.