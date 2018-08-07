Who’s excited for a new season of Bachelor In Paradise? Yes, The Bachelorette just ended, but, typically, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are just there to fill time between the zany actions of the cast of BiP. On Bachelor In Paradise, all bets are off, and the lack of rules makes it delightful to watch. With the new season starting, you're going to want to get to know some of these people to prepare yourself for everything that will likely go down. There are a lot of familiar faces, but others aren't so recognizable. Like, for example, who is Nick Spetsas from Bachelor In Paradise?

Nick first showed his beautiful face on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. Don’t remember him? Well, he didn’t last that long on the show, only making it a handful of weeks before Becca kicked him to the curb. Hey, it happens. But now he has a second chance at love on Bachelor In Paradise. According to the law firm Eraclides Gelman, where he works, Nick graduated from Flagler College in 2013 and received his law degree at the University Of South Carolina in 2016. He is “licensed to practice law in the state of Florida and focuses his practice in the area of insurance defense, specializing in workers’ compensation," the site reads.

One would expect such a lawyer to be serious, but, according to his ABC bio, he’s “fun-loving” with a “zest for life.” He also loves “brunches, barbecues, and the beach.” I mean, who doesn't, really? Nick's Instagram shows that one can be both a working lawyer and a fun-loving Florida bro. He is frequently pictured shirtless, mostly hanging out with his friends in the Orlando heat.

Nick loves a good tracksuit, as he said during his time on Becca’s season (who doesn’t?), and he’s pals with Jordan and Connor from his season of The Bachelorette. Now, he’s set to make new friends on the new season of Bachelor In Paradise. As JoJo Fletcher would say, bring on the men!

Who does Nick take a fancy to on his Bachelor In Paradise? The Bachelor In Paradise trailer doesn’t give Nick too much in the way of a story line, but he seems like the kind of guy who knows how to have fun and relax — which is what Paradise is all about. His buddy, and fellow Florida native, Jordan told the ChronicleOnline.com that Paradise is where cast members let it all hang out and get to show their true selves, so maybe his model buddy will help Nick make more of an impression this time around.

It’s too early to say if Nick will find the love of his life on a beach in Sayulita, Mexico, but hey — it’s definitely worth a shot. Viewers didn’t get much of Nick on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, so it will be nice to get to know his personality a little bit more, and maybe, just maybe he fill us in on why he's so close with Jordan, the pensive gentleman. Because that’s one guy from Becca’s season that no one can quite understand.