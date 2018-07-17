Fans don't know yet who stole Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette. But they do know that favorites like Wills Reid and Joe Amabile have been sent home from the show. Based on Entertainment Weekly's exclusive Bachelor in Paradise trailer, Wills and "Grocery Store Joe" might just get another shot at finding true love within Bachelor Nation. And yes, Twitter is here for it. While reactions to the Bachelor in Paradise trailer have been mixed, the fandom's love for Wills and Grocery Store Joe is practically unanimous.

In the trailer, there are a number of contestants from the most recent Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. Wills and Joe don't actually say anything in this first tease of the new season — Wills flashes by with an epic eye roll, and Joe gives a hand gesture to signal the "drama" Paradise holds — but it's safe that fans will be excited to see these two favorites on the upcoming season, which premieres on August 7.

Other men from the current Bachelorette season who pop up in the trailer include Jordan Kimball, this season's resident villain, who compares the beauty of the Paradise location, Sayulita, Mexico, to his own attractiveness. David Ravitz, who consistently fought with Jordan before Becca sent both of them home, will be on the show, too. And "Venmo John" Graham, Nick Spetsas, Connor Obrochta, and Chris Randone will join them.

The new Paradise trailer is only 30 seconds long, but it still packs a punch. It opens with Tia Booth, who competed on Arie's Bachelor season — and apparently dated Colton Underwood, who's still on Becca's Bachelorette season, afterward — saying she could find love in Paradise. An obstacle to Tia and the others' search for love, though, is the constant drama that seems to follow Bachelor Nation members. The trailer shows Jordan tossing a giant teddy bear into the ocean. There's also a shot of Jordan calling someone "envious" and one of Krystal Nielson, the villain of Arie's Bachelor season, snapping her fingers in someone's face. There's even a threat from Kendall Long, who competed on Arie's Bachelor season, saying she'll "call the cops."

Aside from the drama, there's also a quick shot of Chelsea Roy, who competed on Arie's Bachelor season, dancing in a pool with Eric Bigger, who fought for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette. (Bigger is also seen cozying up to another woman later in the trailer, so there could be some drama there, too.) Kevin Wendt, the Bachelorette Canada contestant who dated Ashley Iaconetti on The Bachelor: Winter Games, also kisses a brunette woman in the trailer, though it's not clear from the shot who it is.

Annaliese Puccini, who gained notoriety on Arie's Bachelor season for her fears and traumatic experiences, also appears to have a romantic dinner with Jordan, as the two of them are seen clinking Champagne glasses. Could Annaliese be the person Jordan reportedly fell in love with in Paradise?

And while Ashley I. and Jared Haibon aren't featured prominently in the new trailer, fans already know that the two of them got engaged while Paradise was filming. So there's at least one romance from the season that's still going strong. As for other potential couplings, some fans believe that Colton and Tia will reconnect on the show, especially since Bekah Martinez tweeted what appears to be a photo of the two of them together.

As for who Grocery Store Joe might date while in Paradise, fans seem to have some ideas. Chelsea posted a photo from what looks like a supermarket on Instagram, captioning it "Weekend Hobbies include:" along with a series of hashtags. Fans questioned the timing of the photo in the comments, asking if the picture is a hint that she ends up with Joe on the spinoff. Could her "weekend hobbies" include spending time with the fan-favorite grocer from Chicago?

Based on the trailer, it looks like Bachelor in Paradise isn't all fun and games. But for the cast members who are lucky enough to find love in Bachelor Nation, it might all be worth it. And the drama is sure to make the season intriguing for fans.