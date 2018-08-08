Richard Madden may have spent most of his Hollywood career playing royal figures in Game of Thrones and Cinderella, but he’ll be hanging up his crown and picking up a security vest in upcoming BBC series, Bodyguard — a political thriller which sees his character assigned to protecting the British home secretary. Seeing him all moody and blue-eyed in a police uniform reminds me why I quickly fell in love with Robb Stark. It then sent me down a spiral wondering who is Richard Madden's girlfriend? Is there any chance he's single?

Well, that seems highly unlikely a the Game of Thrones actor was recently spotted stepping out with one Ellie Bamber, a fellow actor who had her first big break in Pride and Prejudice, and also starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals. (She’s set to step into Amanda Seyfried’s shoes as Cosette from Les Miserables later this year too.)

The pair were first linked to each other last summer, when pics of them kissing at Jonas Blue’s birthday party in Ibiza were published by the Daily Mail. However, they both tend to keep a pretty low profile. So much so that I wasn’t sure if they were 100 percent together-together. So I reached out to both of their reps for official confirmation, however, I haven't heard back from either camp just yet.

But it seems fair to assume that these two are an item as just a few weeks ago, they attended Chanel’s Serpentine Summer Party together. They were photographed hand in hand and then left in the same car. So... you get the picture.

Before dating Bamber, the Express reported that Madden was dating her Pride and Prejudice and Zombies co-star Suki Waterhouse. However, neither of them confirmed whether this was actually true or just another rumour.

Madden is no stranger to dating celebrities though. His biggest A-list romance goes way back to 2012 when he dated Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman. During their relationship, the pair were practically inseparable, both starting out as relatively fresh faces to the business and becoming the in-demand actors they are today.

It’s kind of cray to think that both of them happened to snag roles in two of the biggest television franchises of all time: Coleman as The Doctor’s companion Clara Oswald, and Madden as Game of Thrones’ naive Robb Stark. (He’s still the one true king of my heart, no matter what anybody says.) When asked what it was like watching him on the show, she instantly brought up his horrific death on the fantasy series.

She told The Mirror, "I was in the hairdresser’s and ­someone said, 'I have to talk to someone about Game of Thrones.' I was like, 'Yeah. I've watched it,' and we chatted for ages about it. People are obsessed about it. They didn't realise I was his ­girlfriend. When Richard was killed off it was­ horrifying. Watching those scenes was gut-wrenching."

Meanwhile, Madden loved the fact that Coleman was in Doctor Who and, of course, all the behind-the-scenes access that gave him. He told Vulture at the time: "I've watched Doctor Who since I was a kid. I loved it, and I still love it. I can geek out about it, like when I go to set and see the TARDIS."

Unfortunately, that romance wasn’t meant to be and the couple broke up in 2015. A source told The Mirror at the time: "They will always be friends and have been through a lot together. When they first dated they were both jobbing actors, now they are global stars."

However, both have now moved on. Coleman is reportedly now dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, while Madden appears to be pretty smitten with Bamber. Good luck to both of them, I say.