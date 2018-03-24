At the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., are leading the fight for gun control with moving speeches given to a massive crowd rallying close to the Capitol Building. Parkland survivor Sam Fuentes, who was struck by bullets and shrapnel during the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 of her classmates, took the stage at the March for Our Lives to read a poem she'd written and had a totally natural reaction to publicly speaking in front of that many people: She got sick on stage. And she also took it like a total champ, quipping, "I just threw up on international television and it feels great," according to a tweet from CBS reporter Lauren Pastrana.

A friend of Fuentes' family is running a GoFundMe to help her pay her medical bills. You can contribute here.

More to come . . .