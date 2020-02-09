In Little Women, Jo March ends up with Professor Bhaer (and her book), but after seeing the movie, fans might be wondering who the actor behind the role is dating IRL. So, who is Saoirse Ronan dating in 2020? The Little Women star doesn't often share details about her personal life, but some of her costars are rooting for her to date longtime scene partner Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet and Ronan have onscreen chemistry — the two actors starred opposite each other in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's class novel and, in 2017, Ronan and Chalamet also appeared in Ladybird, another Gerwig directed film. In January, Gerwig admitted she would love Ronan and Chalamet to date in an interview with Vogue, saying, "Who wouldn't want them to date? They're so good looking."

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Jan. 2018, Ronan played a game titled "Who'd You Rather?", which required the actor to pick which celebrities she would date. Ronan chose Chalamet over Harry Styles, saying, "even if it's just a platonic relationship, I think we can have a nice companionship together, we're very compatible as companions." During the interview, the star did also report that she was currently single and doesn't "know how to date."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Even though some of Ronan and Chalamet's coworkers seem to be rooting for them to get together, the two actors are just friends off-screen. In Oct. of 2019, Chalamet was linked to his The King costar Lily-Rose Depp, after the two were spotted kissing on a yacht in France, per Elite Daily. Chalamet and Depp have not publicly confirmed the relationship, but given their past PDA, it doesn't appear the two split.

Much like Chalamet, Ronan tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, though she's been linked romantically to several people in the past. In Dec. of 2018, Ronan was reportedly dating Jack Lowden, a Mary Queen of Scots costar, according to W Magazine. Lowden and Ronan reportedly attended the film's premiere together and were spotted at the after party. However, neither actor ever confirmed the relationship, and during her appearance on Ellen in January, Ronan stressed that she was not in a relationship.

Back in 2017, Ronan was reportedly dating Hozier, after the two were reportedly spotted together in Dublin. The Little Women actor appeared in Hozier's video for Cherry Wine, and the two were spotted together at Bruno Mars' 3 Arena tour in April of 2017, according to the Irish Examiner. However, neither the musician nor Ronan confirmed the relationship, and it's possible their reported romance was simply a rumor.

On Sunday, Ronan will likely attend the 2020 Academy Awards, having received her fourth Oscar nomination for Jo March in Little Women, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It's unclear if the star will bring a date to the ceremony, but given how private she's kept her personal life in the past, it seems more likely the actor will walk the red carpet solo.