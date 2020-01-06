Saoirse Ronan is such a bright, shining star, she needs no shimmer or shine to beam on any red carpet. But on Sunday night at the 2020 Golden Globes, the actor's entire ensemble matched just how brilliant she is on the inside, makeup included. That was the intention of Kara Yoshimoto Bua, Chanel celebrity makeup artist and Ronan's go-to beauty guru. When creating the nominee's stunning, shimmery look, Yoshimoto Bua tells Bustle she wanted a "glowing Saoirse" to emerge at the star-studded awards show.

Yoshimoto Bua was inspired not only by Ronan's "silvery, champagne-y Celine gown" and its earthy tones, but also by a recent trip she went on. "I was really feeling shimmery, crystalline vibes and red earth after coming back from a recent trip to Sedona," she says. It just so happened that the color vibes of the new CHANEL Spring Summer 2020 Collection Desert Dream encapsulated all of those elements. "It just all landed in place. It all worked for the look. And Saoirse was in the mood for something soft, so we were all on the same page," Yoshimoto Bua explains.

@WeLoveCoco/Chanel Beauty

The overall makeup aesthetic was a tonal look "where not one thing stands out," says Yoshimoto Bua. While we can definitely see the monochromatic vibe she went for — from Ronan's gorgeous mauve-y eyes (created by using CHANEL Stylo Ombre et Contour in Contour Mauve and CHANEL Ombre Première Laque in Rising Sun) down to her lips of the same hue (a blend of CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres in Beige Innocent and a sheer wash of CHANEL Baume Essentiel in Golden Light) — there was definitely an area that stood out the most to us and viewers at home: Ronan's highlight.

"All the shimmery highlight on the cheekbone was Baume Essentiel in Sculpting," reveals Yoshimoto Bua. If you're unfamiliar with Chanel Baume Essentiel, it is a multi-use moisturizing and glow-enhancing balm that can be used on the face, eyes, and lips. "[I placed it] on her décolletage, her shoulders, and on her cheekbones," says the makeup artist. She adds that using a highlighter like this is a great way to bring color and warmth to your look, while also making you look super glowy.

@WeLoveCoco/Chanel Beauty

But word to the wise: Be sure to blend it in well! And be mindful of where you apply it. "The trick with Baume Essentiel or with any highlighter is where you do the highlighting. You never want to put it close to the nose — you want to keep it high on the cheekbones. And usually not on the chin or near the brow. Avoid the T-Zone," says Yoshimoto Bua. Otherwise, you can end up looking oily versus dewy.

@WeLoveCoco/Instagram

Oily, Ronan was not. She was as glowy and radiant as the Golden Globes statues themselves. And while her sequined Celine gown might be a little more difficult to get a hold of, you're only one Baume Essentiel away from her award-worthy glow.