Since the start of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie has basically always been in some kind of relationship, so when she announced before the start of Season 7 that she was trying to stay single for a bit, fans — and the rest of the cast — were pretty skeptical. However, she's actually been sticking to it: so far this season, she's gone out with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, SUR barback Adam Spott, and now, according to upcoming promos, a new mystery man. But who is Scheana's date on Vanderpump Rules? She's certainly keeping her options open.

Whoever Scheana is with, she usually makes it known. In Season 6, she was all about Rob Parks-Valetta, who she'd previously dated and got back together with not long after her separation from now ex-husband Mike Shay. Scheana talked about Rob all the time, much to the chagrin of her castmates. If you've seen even a single moment from Season 6, you probably know that he can mount a television on a wall in seven minutes.

But when they split following filming for Season 6, Scheana vowed to stay single. She told Us Weekly in November that she's not in a committed relationship, even though she was seen canoodling with Adam all over West Hollywood. And that's fine — let your flag fly, girl.

Now, it seems as though Scheana has moved on from Adam to a new man. Previews for the next episode show her smooching a brown-haired Lothario while Adam is out with Stassi and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules gang. It's hard to tell who the guy is, but a Google search shows that it might be Raul Ernesto, a businessman Scheana was seen with at the end of 2018. This video from Radar Online shows Raul and Scheana dancing in Las Vegas, so maybe they started their little love story while Vanderpump Rules was still filming? It's hard to say — at least for now. According to his LinkedIn, Raul is in Strategic Partnerships at Cameo in Los Angeles, so he’s very far removed from the SUR world of wannabe actors and musicians. It’s a nice change!

More curiously, though, Adam didn't seem too happy that Scheana was out with another guy — despite the fact that he's made very clear he isn't interested in pursuing a serious relationship with her. On the show, he seems to love their friends-with-benefits arrangement. Maybe seeing Scheana with someone else will make him realize he has genuine feelings for her?

In the past, Scheana has fallen hard and fast, so maybe this is her learning to take it slow. She's keeping guys at arms' length because she's looking to focus on herself, not a man, for the first time in a while, and she needs to have fun and find out what she likes and dislikes so that she can find a relationship that works. There's nothing wrong with that — just as long as everyone involved is cool with it, too. Whoever that mystery man is, it looks like Scheana is having a good time with him.