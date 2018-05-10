At the Republican Party's convention in Massachusetts, an author who has previously called for the criminalization of homosexuality and abortion gained enough support to appear on a GOP ballot for the Massachusetts gubernatorial primaries. Scott Lively, who thinks gay Nazis carried out the Holocaust, will challenge incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker in Massachusetts' September primary.

In 1995, Lively wrote a book called The Pink Swastika, in which he claimed that the Nazi Party in Germany had been controlled by "militaristic" gay men. Lively has openly called for the criminalization of homosexuality, and in 2009, the persecution of LGBTQ people in Uganda escalated after Lively spoke at a conference there. Lively is also staunchly anti-abortion, and has called for the criminalization of that as well.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, who argued that Lively's campaign website contains anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric, Lively received 626 votes from convention delegates last week, which is twice as many as he needed to appear on the ballot alongside Baker. This is not the first time Lively has attempted to run for governor; in 2014, he ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate, but lost the election to Baker after winning roughly 1 percent of the vote.

