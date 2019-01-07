The Golden Globes happen every year, and while they're meant to celebrate the best in TV and film, they also can produce some pretty meme-worthy moments. This year, one of the most talked about moments wasn't even about anything nominated, nor did it happen during the actual award show. It all revolved around a woman photobombing celebs' red carpet photos with her Fiji water tray. But who is Fiji Water Girl? The woman who set Twitter abuzz — taking the spotlight from celebs on the red carpet — finally has a name to the face.

If the identity of the Fiji Water Girl has been all you can think about since the award show, you'll be glad to hear that Kelleth Cuthbert is the woman behind it all. Cuthbert is a model, and she confirmed on Instagram that she was the Fiji Water Girl. She posted a photo of her on the red carpet (sans water tray), with the caption, "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl." She also had an Instagram story of her flaunting the Golden Globe sign behind most of her photobombs.

During the red carpet, many on social media noticed that Cuthbert was lurking in the back of celebrity photos, with a sweet little smirk the whole time. Fiji was the official brand of water for the show, and has been since 2015, according to Time. The brand is at a ton of award shows and has their models walk around serving the beverage to talent. And judging from other photos from previous events Fiji was at, Cuthbert has been one of their models for a bit. So while it's not her first time out with the Fiji tray, it is her first time getting noticed for it.

As People reported, and as seen on Cuthbert's website, she's modeled for many agencies in the US, Canada, and even Germany. Since she was noticed for her stares and photo prowess, Cuthbert started a Twitter where she's been sharing countless memes from the night. And there are many to choose from.

On top of that, Fiji Water Girl even has her own parody Twitter account, @FijiWaterGirl. It shares a lot of memes already created, but also a lot of self-recognition too, like one tweet proclaiming a star is born (her), and another tweeting her name a la James Bond. The account also shares nearly endless photos of the Fiji Water Girl's celebrity encounters. There are photos with Judy Greer, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Emmy Rossum, Camilla Belle, Cody Fern, and definitely many more. The account just really wants to make sure everyone stay hydrated.

So, of course Fiji was there to market its brand of water, and while they might not have planned such a great ploy, they of course ran with it. On their Instagram, they posted a collage of her photobombs with the caption, "And the award for Best Supporting Actress in Every Picture goes to... #FIJIwatergirl." They, too, were sharing all articles and memes about the event on their Twitter. Because when life gives you lemons, make sure to put them in your Fiji water.